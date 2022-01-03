Entertainment
Priya Nagpal
JAN 03, 2022
Adorable moments of Sunny Leone & kids
Cuteness overloaded
Sunny Leone's kids Nisha, Asher and Noah are a huge part of her Instagram stories
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Happy together
Sunny and Daniel took their kids to the fire station for a fun and educational outing
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
She also shared an adorable picture from Asher and Noah's third birthday celebration
Twins' birthday celebration
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
The actress adopted her first child Nisha from an orphanage in Maharashtra when she was 21 months old
Supermom Sunny
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
After surprising her fans with the adoption of her first child Nisha, Sunny announced the new addition to the family on 5th March 2018
God's Plan!
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny and Daniel are seen showering love on their children in this photo
Proud parents of three
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Here Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha is seen trying rakhis to her little brothers
Rakhi Celebration
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny, Daniel and their kids Noah, Asher, and Nisha are all smiles as they pose for a cute family picture
La Familia
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
The family is all dressed up for Halloween and it is evident from their smiles that the party was fun
Halloween celebration
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Fam jam photo of Webers as the family had a blast together on Nisha's sixth birthday celebration
When Nisha turned 6!
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
