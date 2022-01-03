Entertainment

Adorable moments of Sunny Leone & kids

Cuteness overloaded

Sunny Leone's kids Nisha, Asher and Noah are a huge part of her Instagram stories

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Happy together

Sunny and Daniel took their kids to the fire station for a fun and educational outing

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

She also shared an adorable picture from Asher and Noah's third birthday celebration

Twins' birthday celebration

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

The actress adopted her first child Nisha from an orphanage in Maharashtra when she was 21 months old

Supermom Sunny

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

After surprising her fans with the adoption of her first child Nisha, Sunny announced the new addition to the family on 5th March 2018

God's Plan! 

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny and Daniel are seen showering love on their children in this photo

Proud parents of three

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Here Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha is seen trying rakhis to her little brothers

Rakhi Celebration

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny, Daniel and their kids Noah, Asher, and Nisha are all smiles as they pose for a cute family picture

La Familia

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

The family is all dressed up for Halloween and it is evident from their smiles that the party was fun

Halloween celebration

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Fam jam photo of Webers as the family had a blast together on Nisha's sixth birthday celebration

When Nisha turned 6!

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

