Jan 10, 2022

Ahan Shetty & Tania Shroff’s bond

School friends to soulmates

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff went to the same school and were good friends for a long time; their relationship has now endured a decade

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Support System

As Ahan marked his Bollywood debut with Tadap, Tania showed up at the premiere as a support system for her beau

Image: Pinkvilla

She also accompanied him on set during his shooting days. Here's a photo of the two from Tadap shoot

Image: Tania Shroff Instagram

Escapades

The pair often go on adventures together and post adorable travel pictures on social media

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Mykonos vacay

Here's an adorable picture of the two, who are all smiles in the middle of the sea

Image: Tania Shroff Instagram

Social media

Ahan and Tania are very candid about their love on social media and never shy away from PDA

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Daddy cool approves

Suniel Shetty admitted in an interview that he is aware of his son Ahan Shetty's relationship and is completely fine with it

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Channelling inner foodie

Here's a throwback photo of the pair channelling their inner foodie during Tadap shoot in Mussoorie

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

Perfect pair

The two form an adorable pair and their chemistry truly leaves everyone awestruck

Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram

