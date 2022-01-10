Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Jan 10, 2022
Ahan Shetty & Tania Shroff’s bond
School friends to soulmates
Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff went to the same school and were good friends for a long time; their relationship has now endured a decade
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Support System
As Ahan marked his Bollywood debut with Tadap, Tania showed up at the premiere as a support system for her beau
Image: Pinkvilla
She also accompanied him on set during his shooting days. Here's a photo of the two from Tadap shoot
Image: Tania Shroff Instagram
Escapades
The pair often go on adventures together and post adorable travel pictures on social media
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Mykonos vacay
Here's an adorable picture of the two, who are all smiles in the middle of the sea
Image: Tania Shroff Instagram
Social media
Ahan and Tania are very candid about their love on social media and never shy away from PDA
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Daddy cool approves
Suniel Shetty admitted in an interview that he is aware of his son Ahan Shetty's relationship and is completely fine with it
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Channelling inner foodie
Here's a throwback photo of the pair channelling their inner foodie during Tadap shoot in Mussoorie
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
Perfect pair
The two form an adorable pair and their chemistry truly leaves everyone awestruck
Image: Ahan Shetty Instagram
