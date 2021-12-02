everything about vicky-kat's wedding
DEC 03, 2021
wedding Date
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on 9th December 2021.
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
location
Their destination wedding is set to happen in Six Senses Fort in Barwara.
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
the proposal
Vicky popped the big question to Katrina with a box of her favourite brownies.
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
roka ceremony
Their roka ceremony allegedly took place on Diwali night at Kabir Khan’s house.
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
dress trails
Katrina is reportedly going to wear a Sabyasachi outfit and has started her trials.
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
newhome
They are all set to shift into their new house in Juhu that is currently being designed.
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
mr. & mrs. kaushal
Reportedly, Tiger 3 will credit Katrina Kaif Kaushal on the posters.
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
official announcement
As per reports, Vicky and Kat are soon going to make an official announcement.
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
first confirmed guest
Apparently director Shashak Khaitan was the first confirmed wedding guest.
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
hotels booked
45 hotels are booked in Ranthambore for the guests attending the wedding.
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
guest list
Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt are also on the couple’s wedding guest list.
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
strict rules
The wedding will have strict rules including no phones and photos policy.
(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
