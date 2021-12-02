everything about vicky-kat's wedding

DEC 03, 2021

wedding Date

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on 9th December 2021.

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

location

Their destination wedding is set to happen in Six Senses Fort in Barwara.

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

the proposal

Vicky popped the big question to Katrina with a box of her favourite brownies.

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

roka ceremony

Their roka ceremony allegedly took place on Diwali night at Kabir Khan’s house.

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

dress trails

Katrina is reportedly going to wear a Sabyasachi outfit and has started her trials.

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

newhome

They are all set to shift into their new house in Juhu that is currently being designed.

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

mr. & mrs. kaushal

Reportedly, Tiger 3 will credit Katrina Kaif Kaushal on the posters.

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

official announcement

As per reports, Vicky and Kat are soon going to make an official announcement.

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

first confirmed guest

Apparently director Shashak Khaitan was the first confirmed wedding guest.

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

hotels booked

45 hotels are booked in Ranthambore for the guests attending the wedding.

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

guest list

Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt are also on the couple’s wedding guest list.

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

strict rules

The wedding will have strict rules including no phones and photos policy.

(Image : Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

