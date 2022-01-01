Heading 3

Nora Fatehi's

traditional looks

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Saree, not sorry

Nora dons a beautiful saree and looks every inch beautiful in it

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Pretty in pink

The actress aces this gorgeous pink saree with a statement blouse

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Gorgeous in green

Nora looks gorgeous in a green suit and we love her subtle makeup too

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Pristine in white

She looks absolutely breathtaking as she opts for a white suit with a subtle makeup look

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Hello beautiful

We love this Anarkali suit in off-white colour on Nora Fatehi

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Simple yet pretty

Ladies! Take notes from this pink-blue ethnic wear for the next festive season

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Simply wow

The actress opts for a trendy lehenga and we are taking notes!

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora wears this suit for one of her outings and we are crazy about this ensemble

Ethnic, for win

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Oo la la

She dons a pretty pink saree with a sleeveless blouse and looks breathtaking

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Vintage beauty

She nails the vintage, royal vibe in this green silk saree

