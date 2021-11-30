Ananya Panday’s Las Vegas diaries

ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

NOV 30, 2021

Channeling inner horse rider

The actress looked stunning in a cowboy hat, channelling her inner horse rider

(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)

Mike Tyson

The actress shared a goofy picture with Mike Tyson and captioned it, 'We’re clearly getting along really well'

(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)

Golden hour

This golden hour picture of Ananya looks absolutely breathtaking as she sits on a horse, admiring the view

(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)

Selfie game on point

The actress radiated grace as she posed for a selfie

(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)

Bathrobe series

The actress posed in a bathrobe amidst the shoot and captioned it, 'Don't ask why, I can't explain'

(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)

All smiles

She was all smiles in this picture from the bathrobe series

(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)

Nature’s bounty

Ananya shared a video of herself admiring a breathtaking rainbow in the wilderness

(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)

Love for sunsets

Ananya has a special affection for sunsets, and her glow says it all

(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)

In the midst of an ocean

The actress shared a shining moment in the golden hour in the midst of the sea with sundowner in the backdrop

(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)

