Ananya Panday’s Las Vegas diaries
ENTERTAINMENT
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
NOV 30, 2021
Channeling inner horse rider
The actress looked stunning in a cowboy hat, channelling her inner horse rider
(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)
Mike Tyson
The actress shared a goofy picture with Mike Tyson and captioned it, 'We’re clearly getting along really well'
(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)
Golden hour
This golden hour picture of Ananya looks absolutely breathtaking as she sits on a horse, admiring the view
(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)
Selfie game on point
The actress radiated grace as she posed for a selfie
(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)
Bathrobe series
The actress posed in a bathrobe amidst the shoot and captioned it, 'Don't ask why, I can't explain'
(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)
All smiles
She was all smiles in this picture from the bathrobe series
(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)
Nature’s bounty
Ananya shared a video of herself admiring a breathtaking rainbow in the wilderness
(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)
Love for sunsets
Ananya has a special affection for sunsets, and her glow says it all
(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)
In the midst of an ocean
The actress shared a shining moment in the golden hour in the midst of the sea with sundowner in the backdrop
(Source- Ananya Panday Instagram)
