Arjun Rampal: Personal life to Career

Before entering the industry, Arjun Rampal was a successful model
He made his acting debut in Rajiv Rai's romantic film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat
Post his debut film, Arjun went on to star in many films like Deewaanapan, Dil Ka Rishta, Aankhen, Rock On!!, Don among others
In 2017, Arjun starred in the film 'Daddy' based on gangster-politician Arun Gawli
He became a film producer with 'I See You' under his banner, Chasing Ganesh Films, and also produced the biopic Daddy
Even today, Arjun credits modelling for his Bollywood career as it helped him get noticed to a certain degree
"I have reached the film industry because of the kind of people I have worked with," he added
On the personal side, Rampal married Mehr Jesia in 1998 and has two daughters with her, Mahikaa and Myra
The couple parted ways after twenty years of marriage
He later began dating Gabriella Demetriades and they have a boy named Arik
The duo created huge buzz after they were summoned by the NCB in a drug case
Talking about the same, Arjun made it clear that he has nothing to do with drugs