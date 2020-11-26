November 26,2020

Arjun Rampal: Personal life to Career

Before entering the industry, Arjun Rampal was a successful model

He made his acting debut in Rajiv Rai's romantic film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat

Post his debut film, Arjun went on to star in many films like Deewaanapan, Dil Ka Rishta, Aankhen, Rock On!!, Don among others

In 2017, Arjun starred in the film 'Daddy' based on gangster-politician Arun Gawli

He became a film producer with 'I See You' under his banner, Chasing Ganesh Films, and also produced the biopic Daddy

Even today, Arjun credits modelling for his Bollywood career as it helped him get noticed to a certain degree

"I have reached the film industry because of the kind of people I have worked with," he added

On the personal side, Rampal married Mehr Jesia in 1998 and has two daughters with her, Mahikaa and Myra

The couple parted ways after twenty years of marriage

He later began dating Gabriella Demetriades and they have a boy named Arik

The duo created huge buzz after they were summoned by the NCB in a drug case

Talking about the same, Arjun made it clear that he has nothing to do with drugs

