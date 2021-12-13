Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap’s vacay mood
DEC 13, 2021
Xmas in Bahamas
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap enjoy taking quick getaways, and this picture is from Christmas week in the Bahamas
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Sundowner
Tahira looked gorgeous as she enjoyed a sundowner with her hair blowing in the wind
Video: Tahira Kashyap
Morning selfie
The Bala actor looked fresh as a daisy in this stunning selfie from his Maldives vacation
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Water sports
Tahira exuded confidence as she took her and Ayushmann’s daughter, Varushka, on a water adventure in the Bahamas
Video: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
Kaziranga
This picture is from the Kaziranga National Park as Tahira took a selfie with Ayushmann completing the frame
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
Silhouette
The silhouette picture of Tahira, in the pool, admiring the big sea, looks alluring
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
Marilyn and me
Ayushmann shared this adorable picture of them and captioned it, “Marilyn & me.”
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Tahira looked stunning in a bright yellow swimsuit and a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses
Beach look
Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
The actor got awestruck as he witnessed the night sky, via a telescope, in the Maldives
Witnessed night sky
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Tahira took Varushka for a cycle ride by the beach and it seemed lovely
Mother-daughter duo
Video: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
