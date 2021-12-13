Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap’s vacay mood

Xmas in Bahamas

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap enjoy taking quick getaways, and this picture is from Christmas week in the Bahamas

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Sundowner

Tahira looked gorgeous as she enjoyed a sundowner with her hair blowing in the wind

Video: Tahira Kashyap

Morning selfie

The Bala actor looked fresh as a daisy in this stunning selfie from his Maldives vacation

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Water sports

Tahira exuded confidence as she took her and Ayushmann’s daughter, Varushka, on a water adventure in the Bahamas

Video: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

Kaziranga

This picture is from the Kaziranga National Park as Tahira took a selfie with Ayushmann completing the frame

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

Silhouette

The silhouette picture of Tahira, in the pool, admiring the big sea, looks alluring

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

Marilyn and me

Ayushmann shared this adorable picture of them and captioned it, “Marilyn & me.”

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Tahira looked stunning in a bright yellow swimsuit and a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses

Beach look

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

The actor got awestruck as he witnessed the night sky, via a telescope, in the Maldives

Witnessed night sky

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Tahira took Varushka for a cycle ride by the beach and it seemed lovely

Mother-daughter duo

Video: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

