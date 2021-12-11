Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual off-duty looks
DEC 11, 2021
Sunshine on a gloomy day
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely in a bright yellow ruffle top that was paired with blue jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual yet chic
She kept things casual yet chic in an H&M turtleneck top, black wide-legged jeans and white heeled sneakers
Image: Pinkvilla
Gucci girl
The mother-of-two looked cool in a yellow crew-neck Gucci t-shirt and light blue ripped jeans with a flared fit
Image: Pinkvilla
Attractive airport look
For a casual airport look, she wore a blue chequered print shirt with high-waisted skinny fit jeans and white sneakers
Image: Pinkvilla
Looks that could kill!
Bebo looked sharp in a beige sleeveless top and a pair of straight leg dark-hued blue jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
Relaxed in athleisure
Making a strong case for athleisure, she wore a Gucci sweatshirt with red graphic and a pair of black track pants
Image: Pinkvilla
For an easy outdoor look, she wore a simple polka dot maxi dress with a thigh slit
Breezy outdoor look
Image: Pinkvilla
At the airport, she made heads turn in a vibrant orange sweatsuit
Vibrant in bright shades
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked super cool in a pair of distressed leggings, a sports bra and denim jacket
Super cool in casuals
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked relaxed in an oversized pink tee that she paired with slouchy-fit white pants
Adorable in comfy fits
Image: Pinkvilla
