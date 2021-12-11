Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual off-duty looks

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 11, 2021

Sunshine on a gloomy day

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely in a bright yellow ruffle top that was paired with blue jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual yet chic

She kept things casual yet chic in an H&M turtleneck top, black wide-legged jeans and white heeled sneakers

Image: Pinkvilla

Gucci girl

The mother-of-two looked cool in a yellow crew-neck Gucci t-shirt and light blue ripped jeans with a flared fit

Image: Pinkvilla

Attractive airport look

For a casual airport look, she wore a blue chequered print shirt with high-waisted skinny fit jeans and white sneakers

Image: Pinkvilla 

Looks that could kill!

Bebo looked sharp in a beige sleeveless top and a pair of straight leg dark-hued blue jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Relaxed in athleisure 

Making a strong case for athleisure, she wore a Gucci sweatshirt with red graphic and a pair of black track pants

Image: Pinkvilla

For an easy outdoor look, she wore a simple polka dot maxi dress with a thigh slit

Breezy outdoor look

Image: Pinkvilla

At the airport, she made heads turn in a vibrant orange sweatsuit

Vibrant in bright shades

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked super cool in a pair of distressed leggings, a sports bra and denim jacket

Super cool in casuals

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked relaxed in an oversized pink tee that she paired with slouchy-fit white pants

Adorable in comfy fits

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Party wear inspo from Shraddha Kapoor

Click Here