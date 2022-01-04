ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

04 JAN, 2022

Best female performers of 2021

Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivii

Kangana played the role of female actress turned politician Late J Jayalalithaa and got into the skin of the character

(Image- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

Vidya Balan in Sherni

Viday played a forest officer in the film and her performance received critical acclaim

(Video- Vidya Balan Instagram)

Sushmita Sen in Aarya 2

The Ram Madhvani directorial starred Sushmita in a challenging role and she performed admirably

(Image- Sushmita Sen Instagram)

Shefali Shah in Ankahi

As Natasha, Shefali portrayed the most profound and complicated emotions, leaving everyone in awe

(Image- Shefali Shah Instagram)

Sanya Malhotra in Pagglait

Sanya as Sandhya manages to provide calmness and elegance with her excellent performance and her portrayal reflects maturity

(Image- Sanya Malhotra Instagram)

Kriti Sanon in Mimi

The Laxman Utekar directorial is widely regarded as Kriti Sanon's best performance till date

(Image- Kriti Sanon Instagram)

The actress received tremendous praise for her remarkable performance in the film

(Image- Kriti Sanon Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Vaani portrayed the role of a trans woman in the film and her realism captured the hearts of the audience

(Image- Vaani Kapoor Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee portrayed an athlete struggling with hyperandrogenism in the film and won hearts with her spectacular performance

(Image- Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

