04 JAN, 2022
Best female performers of 2021
Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivii
Kangana played the role of female actress turned politician Late J Jayalalithaa and got into the skin of the character
(Image- Kangana Ranaut Instagram)
Vidya Balan in Sherni
Viday played a forest officer in the film and her performance received critical acclaim
(Video- Vidya Balan Instagram)
Sushmita Sen in Aarya 2
The Ram Madhvani directorial starred Sushmita in a challenging role and she performed admirably
(Image- Sushmita Sen Instagram)
Shefali Shah in Ankahi
As Natasha, Shefali portrayed the most profound and complicated emotions, leaving everyone in awe
(Image- Shefali Shah Instagram)
Sanya Malhotra in Pagglait
Sanya as Sandhya manages to provide calmness and elegance with her excellent performance and her portrayal reflects maturity
(Image- Sanya Malhotra Instagram)
Kriti Sanon in Mimi
The Laxman Utekar directorial is widely regarded as Kriti Sanon's best performance till date
(Image- Kriti Sanon Instagram)
The actress received tremendous praise for her remarkable performance in the film
Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Vaani portrayed the role of a trans woman in the film and her realism captured the hearts of the audience
(Image- Vaani Kapoor Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket
Taapsee portrayed an athlete struggling with hyperandrogenism in the film and won hearts with her spectacular performance
(Image- Taapsee Pannu Instagram)
