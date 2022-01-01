FASHION

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

JAN 01, 2022

Celeb favourite designers of 2021

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

We got to start the list with Sabyasachi who made sure fashion didn’t take a back seat even during the times of Pandemic with his soulful creations rich in Indian traditional craft and art

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra has always been our favourite and this year we saw his sequin saree in almost every Bollywood diva’s wardrobe

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Arpita Mehta never fails to impress the fashion pundits with her designer pieces and this year too, her creations grabbed eyes with all the elegance and grace

Arpita Mehta

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Subtle, calm, luxe and beautiful are the elements that make Anita Dongre’s craft rich collections stand out

Anita Dongre

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The designer duo Shivan and Narresh’s contemporary take on fashion with inspiration from things and places we never thought of have always blown our minds

Shivan and Narresh

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Fusing art and fashion, Anamika Khanna painted 2021 in happy colours with her signature intricate embroidery work, luxe jackets and statement-making attires that synced well with the wedding spirit of the season

Anamika Khanna

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Grandeur and royalty have always been synonyms with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s designs

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

As much as every girl wishes to own a Sabyasachi lehenga, it’s every man’s dream to look dapper in Kunal Rawal’s creation

Kunal Rawal

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Payal Khandwala knows how to create new trends and that’s exactly what she did with a micro pleated colour-blocked saree which was sported by Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra and Rasika Dugal this year

Payal Khandwala

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Glam, glitter and shimmer ethnic looks with a dose of western inspiration made outfits from Ritika Mirchandani stand out from the crowd

Ritika Mirchandani

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

