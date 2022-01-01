FASHION
Celeb favourite designers of 2021
Sabyasachi Mukherjee
We got to start the list with Sabyasachi who made sure fashion didn’t take a back seat even during the times of Pandemic with his soulful creations rich in Indian traditional craft and art
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra has always been our favourite and this year we saw his sequin saree in almost every Bollywood diva’s wardrobe
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Arpita Mehta never fails to impress the fashion pundits with her designer pieces and this year too, her creations grabbed eyes with all the elegance and grace
Arpita Mehta
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Subtle, calm, luxe and beautiful are the elements that make Anita Dongre’s craft rich collections stand out
Anita Dongre
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The designer duo Shivan and Narresh’s contemporary take on fashion with inspiration from things and places we never thought of have always blown our minds
Shivan and Narresh
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Fusing art and fashion, Anamika Khanna painted 2021 in happy colours with her signature intricate embroidery work, luxe jackets and statement-making attires that synced well with the wedding spirit of the season
Anamika Khanna
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Grandeur and royalty have always been synonyms with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s designs
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
As much as every girl wishes to own a Sabyasachi lehenga, it’s every man’s dream to look dapper in Kunal Rawal’s creation
Kunal Rawal
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Payal Khandwala knows how to create new trends and that’s exactly what she did with a micro pleated colour-blocked saree which was sported by Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra and Rasika Dugal this year
Payal Khandwala
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Glam, glitter and shimmer ethnic looks with a dose of western inspiration made outfits from Ritika Mirchandani stand out from the crowd
Ritika Mirchandani
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
