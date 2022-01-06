Entertainment
The best A R Rahman musicals of all time
Atrangi Re
The exceptional music in Aanand L. Rai's new release is capturing hearts
Image :IMDb
The film's tracks ‘Rait Zara Si’ and ‘Chaka Chak’ became enormous hits
Image :IMDb
Rockstar
The 2011 release, Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, is one of the finest creations of Rahman's career
Image :IMDb
The songs ‘Kun Faya Kun’, ‘Sadda Haq’, ‘Tum Ho’ went on to become major hits
Image :IMDb
Rangeela
The Ramgopal Varma film earned Rahman a Filmfare Award for Best Music Director
Image :IMDb
The songs 'Tanha Tanha' and 'Hai Rama' from the film were tremendous blockbusters
Image :IMDb
Slumdog Millionaire
The Danny Boyle directorial won the first two Oscars in India for outstanding music
Image :IMDb
The song ‘Jai Ho’ became a huge hit with the 2008 release
Image :IMDb
Jodhaa Akbar
The Ashutosh Gowariker film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Bachchan, was a box office success
Image :IMDb
The music perfectly matched the vibe of the film and the songs 'Khwaja Mere Khwaja' and 'Jashn-e-Bahaara' were huge successes
Image :IMDb
The Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer was a blockbuster and Rahman's music added life to the film
Image :IMDb
Raanjhanaa
The songs ‘Tum Tak’ and the title track ‘Raanjhanaa’ became the film's most popular tracks
Image :IMDb
Rahman composed a unique and comforting music theme for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's flick
Image :IMDb
Delhi 6
The songs Masakali, Arziyan and Rehna Tu were the greatest hits from the film
Image :IMDb
The 2008 film had Aamir Khan and Asin in the key roles, with music composed by Rahman
Image :IMDb
Ghajini
The songs ‘Guzaarish’ and ‘Kaise mujhe’ went on to become huge hits
Image :IMDb
