JAN 06, 2022

The best A R Rahman musicals of all time

Atrangi Re

The exceptional music in Aanand L. Rai's new release is capturing hearts

Image :IMDb

The film's tracks ‘Rait Zara Si’ and ‘Chaka Chak’ became enormous hits

Image :IMDb

Rockstar

The 2011 release, Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, is one of the finest creations of Rahman's career

Image :IMDb

The songs ‘Kun Faya Kun’, ‘Sadda Haq’, ‘Tum Ho’ went on to become major hits

Image :IMDb

Rangeela

The Ramgopal Varma film earned Rahman a Filmfare Award for Best Music Director

Image :IMDb

The songs 'Tanha Tanha' and 'Hai Rama' from the film were tremendous blockbusters

Image :IMDb

Slumdog Millionaire

The Danny Boyle directorial won the first two Oscars in India for outstanding music

Image :IMDb

The song ‘Jai Ho’ became a huge hit with the 2008 release

Image :IMDb

Jodhaa Akbar

The Ashutosh Gowariker film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Bachchan, was a box office success

Image :IMDb

The music perfectly matched the vibe of the film and the songs 'Khwaja Mere Khwaja' and 'Jashn-e-Bahaara' were huge successes

Image :IMDb

The Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer was a blockbuster and Rahman's music added life to the film

Image :IMDb

Raanjhanaa

The songs ‘Tum Tak’ and the title track ‘Raanjhanaa’ became the film's most popular tracks

Image :IMDb

Rahman composed a unique and comforting music theme for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's flick

Image :IMDb

Delhi 6

The songs Masakali, Arziyan and Rehna Tu were the greatest hits from the film

Image :IMDb

The 2008 film had Aamir Khan and Asin in the key roles, with music composed by Rahman

Image :IMDb

Ghajini

The songs ‘Guzaarish’ and ‘Kaise mujhe’ went on to become huge hits

Image :IMDb

