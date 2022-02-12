Bollywood celebs and their lucky charms

Kajol has blind faith in her Om shaped diamond ring which was gifted to her by Ajay Devgn. The diva always wears her good luck charm ring in her right hand
Image: Kajol Instagram
Known for being a versatile actor and an excellent performer, the actress swears by the Hashmi kohl which is only made in Pakistan. Vidya believes that Hashmi kohl and beads add to her luck and success in personal and Bollywood life
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya Balan
Salman is always seen wearing a turquoise bracelet on his wrist all the time. The bracelet was gifted to him by his father Salim Khan and the actor never takes it off
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan
Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist does only a movie every year but his commitment and the result of the wait is just incredible. Aamir believes that his lucky month is December and therefore he releases his movies in December
Image: Aamir Khan Productions Instagram
Aamir Khan
The actor believes his extra thumb is his good luck charm. He even refused to get it removed by surgery
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Deepika firmly believes in paying a visit to the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai before the release of her movies
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone
Ranveer wears a black thread on his ankle which was tied around by his mother in the wake of him falling sick too often. The actor has not removed the thread ever since
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh
Big-B was held bankrupt after the failure of ABCL. The actor was clueless about his next step, so he left everything to God and wore a sapphire ring on his middle finger on the right hand and things worked out pretty well for him
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
Ranbir is a true mumma's boy and he considers his mother's birth date as his luckiest charm. Be it the number plates of his cars or his jerseys, he has number 8 added on all his favourite possessions
Image: Avinash Gowariker Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor
SRK has an obsession with the number 555. Every car owned by SRK includes 555 and not only that but the license plate on his bike in the movie Chennai Express was also stamped with his lucky number
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
