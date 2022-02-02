Entertainment
Rishika Shah
Feb 02, 2022
Candid clicks from Mouni Roy’s wedding
Hitched For Life
This candid image of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar sealing the deal with sindoor is literally goals!
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Suraj and Mouni were all smiles as they made each other wear the varmalas
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Joyful Bride & Groom
The happy couple simply cannot stop giggling with joy at their Malayalam wedding
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Sheer Happiness
Suraj and Mouni are definitely best friends before husband and wife and this picture is proof
Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures
Goofy Couple
Mouni holds on to her husband in happiness as they perform their Bengali wedding rituals
Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures
Joyous Rituals
The couple also had a Sangeet ceremony wherein Mouni did a solo performance
Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures
Bride’s Performance
Mouni danced her heart out with her brothers at the Sangeet till their feet hurt
Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures
Happy Feet
Mouni got teary-eyed as she hugged her sister who didn’t want to let her go
Emotional Moment
Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures
The bride and groom smiled ear-to-ear as they enjoyed all the other dance performances
Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures
Cheers To That
Mouni hugged her brother on stage who danced in happiness at his sister’s wedding
Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures
Brotherly Love
Mouni lay down on the grass with her girlfriends after having a tiring Sangeet
Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures
Tired Beautiful Faces
