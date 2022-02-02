Entertainment

Rishika Shah

Feb 02, 2022

Candid clicks from Mouni Roy’s wedding

Hitched For Life

This candid image of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar sealing the deal with sindoor is literally goals!

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Suraj and Mouni were all smiles as they made each other wear the varmalas

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Joyful Bride & Groom

The happy couple simply cannot stop giggling with joy at their Malayalam wedding

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

Sheer Happiness

Suraj and Mouni are definitely best friends before husband and wife and this picture is proof

Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures

Goofy Couple

Mouni holds on to her husband in happiness as they perform their Bengali wedding rituals

Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures

Joyous Rituals

The couple also had a Sangeet ceremony wherein Mouni did a solo performance

Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures

Bride’s Performance

Mouni danced her heart out with her brothers at the Sangeet till their feet hurt

Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures

Happy Feet

Mouni got teary-eyed as she hugged her sister who didn’t want to let her go

Emotional Moment

Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures

The bride and groom smiled ear-to-ear as they enjoyed all the other dance performances

Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures

Cheers To That

Mouni hugged her brother on stage who danced in happiness at his sister’s wedding

Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures

Brotherly Love

Mouni lay down on the grass with her girlfriends after having a tiring Sangeet

Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures

Tired Beautiful Faces 

