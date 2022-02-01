Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
FEB 01, 2022
Best ethnic looks of Keerthy Suresh
Heading 3
Saree not sorry
Keerthy Suresh looked like her mother Maneka Sureshkumar in a bottle green silk saree
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Her vibrant pink kurta set from Misri by Meghna Nayyar came with a contrasting green organza dupatta making it a perfect look for Eid celebration
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Vibrant kurta
While lehengas are common, her Mishru number in lime green stood out with its colour and intricate embroidery in white and mirror work details
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Lime green lehenga
Her head to toe yellow look in an elegant silk saree teamed with a matching cape gave us royalty blended vintage vibes
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Colour me yellow
Nothing can elude grace and elegance than a red saree. Keerthy’s organza silk number from Bhargavi Kunam was styled up with statement-making jewellery and glam makeup
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Bridal in red
This adorable picture of the diva flashing a million-dollar smile with her furry friend Nyke has our hearts but our eyes glued to her Kasavu saree and how she matched the blouse with her pet’s outfit
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Kasavu Saree
Proving that she got a saree in all colours of the rainbow, the Good Luck Saki actress looked ravishing in this blue saree colour blocked with a yellow silk blouse
Video: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Saree Love
Donning an Amit Aggarwal creation, her silver saree look was elevated with edgy makeup and poker-straight hairdo
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Indo-Western saree
Blazers can be styled up in many ways and Keerthy paired it with her cotton saree and sealed it with a Gucci belt and dewy makeup
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Boss Lady
For her at-home Diwali celebration 2020, the star decked up in a simple yet cheerful sharara set and styled it up with juttis, jhumkas and a sparkling smile!
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Festive look
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 8 Shocking divorces in South