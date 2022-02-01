Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

FEB 01, 2022

Best ethnic looks of Keerthy Suresh

Saree not sorry

Keerthy Suresh looked like her mother Maneka Sureshkumar in a bottle green silk saree

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Her vibrant pink kurta set from Misri by Meghna Nayyar came with a contrasting green organza dupatta making it a perfect look for Eid celebration

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Vibrant kurta

While lehengas are common, her Mishru number in lime green stood out with its colour and intricate embroidery in white and mirror work details

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Lime green lehenga

Her head to toe yellow look in an elegant silk saree teamed with a matching cape gave us royalty blended vintage vibes

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Colour me yellow

Nothing can elude grace and elegance than a red saree. Keerthy’s organza silk number from Bhargavi Kunam was styled up with statement-making jewellery and glam makeup

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Bridal in red

This adorable picture of the diva flashing a million-dollar smile with her furry friend Nyke has our hearts but our eyes glued to her Kasavu saree and how she matched the blouse with her pet’s outfit

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Kasavu Saree

Proving that she got a saree in all colours of the rainbow, the Good Luck Saki actress looked ravishing in this blue saree colour blocked with a yellow silk blouse

Video: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Saree Love

Donning an Amit Aggarwal creation, her silver saree look was elevated with edgy makeup and poker-straight hairdo

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Indo-Western saree

Blazers can be styled up in many ways and Keerthy paired it with her cotton saree and sealed it with a Gucci belt and dewy makeup

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Boss Lady

For her at-home Diwali celebration 2020, the star decked up in a simple yet cheerful sharara set and styled it up with juttis, jhumkas and a sparkling smile!

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Festive look

