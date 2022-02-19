Entertainment
Akshat sundrani
FEB 19, 2022
Celebs who fell in love after divorce
Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998 and were legally divorced in 2017
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
Malaika then fell in love again with Arjun Kapoor and they kept their relationship private at first and later made their relationship official
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna tied the knot in 2000. After 16 years of marriage, the couple parted ways
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan Akhtar
Later, the actor fell in love with Shibani Dandekar and they are set to tie the knot on February 21, 2022
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Dia got married to her long-term boyfriend, Sahil Sangha, on October 18, 2014. However, in 2019, the couple separated
Video : Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza
After a divorce, Dia found her love in Vaibhav Rekhi. They are now married and also have a son
Image: Tejinder Singh & Manpreet Singh
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000 and later got divorced in 2014
Image: Sussanne Khan Instagram
Sussanne Khan
Sussanne fell in love with Arslan Goni after separation from Hrithik and kept her relationship out of public eye for a long time
Image: Sussanne Khan Instagram
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991. However, they had a bitter divorce in 2004
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
Later in life, Saif fell madly in love with Kareena Kapoor. They are now married and have two children, Taimur and Jeh
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
