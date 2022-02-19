Entertainment

Akshat sundrani

FEB 19, 2022

Celebs who fell in love after divorce 

Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998 and were legally divorced in 2017

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora

Malaika then fell in love again with Arjun Kapoor and they kept their relationship private at first and later made their relationship official

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna tied the knot in 2000. After 16 years of marriage, the couple parted ways

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan Akhtar

Later, the actor fell in love with Shibani Dandekar and they are set to tie the knot on February 21, 2022

 Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Dia got married to her long-term boyfriend, Sahil Sangha, on October 18, 2014. However, in 2019, the couple separated

Video : Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza

After a divorce, Dia found her love in Vaibhav Rekhi. They are now married and also have a son

Image: Tejinder Singh & Manpreet Singh

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000 and later got divorced in 2014

Image: Sussanne Khan Instagram

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne fell in love with Arslan Goni after separation from Hrithik and kept her relationship out of public eye for a long time

Image: Sussanne Khan Instagram

 Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991. However, they had a bitter divorce in 2004

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Saif Ali Khan

Later in life, Saif fell madly in love with Kareena Kapoor. They are now married and have two children, Taimur and Jeh

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

