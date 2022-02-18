Entertainment
Yami Gautam’s versatile roles
Uri: The Surgical Strike
A military-action film that is a dramatised version of the real-life Uri Attack in 2016 wherein Yami plays the role of a nurse
A man becomes the biggest sperm donor at a doctor’s clinic, marries a woman who knows nothing about his profession
Vicky Donor
It tells the story of a man who is balding prematurely and how he copes up with the situation. Yami plays the role of his unaware wife
Bala
Raghu takes a violent revenge on two criminals who killed his wife (Yami) and son 15 years ago
Badlapur
A blind man seeks revenge against a corrupt politician and his brother after his wife (Yami) is raped and killed
Kaabil
A headstrong Ginny (Yami) meets Sunny for an arranged marriage, but turns him down, and then Sunny teams up with her mother to win her love
Ginny Weds Sunny
The third film in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar trilogy, which chronicles the exploits of a powerful political figure
Sarkar 3
A play school teacher - Yami Gautam kidnaps 16 students and puts a series of demands that not only shakes the Mumbai police and city
A Thursday
