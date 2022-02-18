Entertainment

Rishika Shah

FEB 18, 2022

Yami Gautam’s versatile roles

Heading 3

Uri: The Surgical Strike

 A military-action film that is a dramatised version of the real-life Uri Attack in 2016 wherein Yami plays the role of a nurse

Image: IMDb

 A man becomes the biggest sperm donor at a doctor’s clinic, marries a woman who knows nothing about his profession

Image: IMDb

Vicky Donor

 It tells the story of a man who is balding prematurely and how he copes up with the situation. Yami plays the role of his unaware wife

Image: IMDb

Bala

Raghu takes a violent revenge on two criminals who killed his wife (Yami) and son 15 years ago

Image: IMDb

Badlapur

A blind man seeks revenge against a corrupt politician and his brother after his wife (Yami) is raped and killed

Image: IMDb

Kaabil

 A headstrong Ginny (Yami) meets Sunny for an arranged marriage, but turns him down, and then Sunny teams up with her mother to win her love

Image: IMDb

Ginny Weds Sunny

 The third film in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar trilogy, which chronicles the exploits of a powerful political figure

Image: IMDb

Sarkar 3

A play school teacher - Yami Gautam kidnaps 16 students and puts a series of demands that not only shakes the Mumbai police and city

Image: IMDb

A Thursday

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kareena Kapoor Khan in sarees

Click Here