Entertainment

Priya Nagpal

FEB 04, 2022

Celebs who hold Guinness world record

Heading 3

Shah Rukh Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood has a huge fan following across the globe. The actor held the Guinness World Record in 2013 as he became the highest-earning actor in Bollywood with an income worth Rs 220.5 Crore

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

The diva entered the Guinness Book of World Record in 2013 as she became the highest-earning Bollywood actress with a total earning worth Rs 63.75 Crore

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Big B of Bollywood is a legend in the Hindi film industry and has given some splendid blockbuster movies. He entered the Guinness Book of World Records for singing Hanuman Chalisa with 19 singers

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek starrer film Delhi 6 was released in 2009 and during the movie promotions, the dedicated actor broke the record for making the most public appearance in different cities in 12 hour period that gave him a spot in the Guinness World Records

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan

The legendary singer recorded 28 songs in a single day in 1993. Due to this, Kumar Sanu landed a position in the Guinness Book of World Record for recording the most number of songs in a day

Image: Kumar Sanu Instagram

Kumar Sanu

Sonakshi Sinha is a popular actress who entered the Guinness Book of World Records back in 2016. The diva participated in an event, where several women, including her, made the world record for most people painting nails at the same time

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

She is one of the biggest playback singers in the country. Asha Bhosle holds the world record for recording most songs in over 20 Indian languages

Image: Asha Bhosle Instagram

Asha Bhosle

The Kapoor family made a world record for the most number of family members to have been in the Bollywood industry. They are regarded as the first family who has dominated the Bollywood film industry since 1929 to date

Image: Pinkvilla Instagram

The Kapoors

Sameer composed 3524 songs on December 15, 2015, and landed in the Guinness Book of World Records

Image: Sameer Anjaan Official Instagram

Sameer Anjaan

Actor Jagdish Raj was famous for his roles as a cop and had most of the time appeared in the same role in every movie. The star entered the Guinness Book of World Record for playing the role of a cop in over 150 movies

Image: Anita Raaj Instagram

Jagdish Raj

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best looks of celebs in a leather skirt

Click Here