Celebs who hold Guinness world record

The King Khan of Bollywood has a huge fan following across the globe. The actor held the Guinness World Record in 2013 as he became the highest-earning actor in Bollywood with an income worth Rs 220.5 Crore
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
The diva entered the Guinness Book of World Record in 2013 as she became the highest-earning Bollywood actress with a total earning worth Rs 63.75 Crore
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Big B of Bollywood is a legend in the Hindi film industry and has given some splendid blockbuster movies. He entered the Guinness Book of World Records for singing Hanuman Chalisa with 19 singers
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek starrer film Delhi 6 was released in 2009 and during the movie promotions, the dedicated actor broke the record for making the most public appearance in different cities in 12 hour period that gave him a spot in the Guinness World Records
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan
The legendary singer recorded 28 songs in a single day in 1993. Due to this, Kumar Sanu landed a position in the Guinness Book of World Record for recording the most number of songs in a day
Image: Kumar Sanu Instagram
Kumar Sanu
Sonakshi Sinha is a popular actress who entered the Guinness Book of World Records back in 2016. The diva participated in an event, where several women, including her, made the world record for most people painting nails at the same time
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
She is one of the biggest playback singers in the country. Asha Bhosle holds the world record for recording most songs in over 20 Indian languages
Image: Asha Bhosle Instagram
Asha Bhosle
The Kapoor family made a world record for the most number of family members to have been in the Bollywood industry. They are regarded as the first family who has dominated the Bollywood film industry since 1929 to date
Image: Pinkvilla Instagram
The Kapoors
Sameer composed 3524 songs on December 15, 2015, and landed in the Guinness Book of World Records
Image: Sameer Anjaan Official Instagram
Sameer Anjaan
Actor Jagdish Raj was famous for his roles as a cop and had most of the time appeared in the same role in every movie. The star entered the Guinness Book of World Record for playing the role of a cop in over 150 movies
Image: Anita Raaj Instagram
Jagdish Raj
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Best looks of celebs in a leather skirt