Shilpa Shetty is also an entrepreneur in addition to an actress. She is the co-owner of a chain of restaurants in Mumbai. Shilpa gave a glimpse of the upcoming place on social media
Arjun Rampal is a Bollywood actor who has opened this luxurious 'Discotheques' at a five-star hotel in a posh area of New Delhi. The disco is named as LAP, which is a premium lounge-bar-restaurant and is a members-only club in Delhi
LAP Lounge, Delhi by Arjun Rampal
Royalty Club, Mumbai by Sohail Khan
Poison, now turned into Royalty Club, was owned by Shilpa Shetty, the most stylish actress of Bollywood. But after a year, Sohail Khan purchased it from Shilpa. The place is an international standard night pub which has a European touch
Trikaya Restaurant, Pune by Kunal Deshmukh
Director Kunal Deshmukh has opened a resto-bar in Pune as well as in Mumbai with two of his co- partners. 'Trikaya' is a South-Asian restaurant with exquisite interior and appealing light effects
Anita Raaj is an Indian actress who started a Chinese restaurant named 'Balthazar' in Juhu. It is a fine dining restaurant with an awe-inspiring ambiance and has delicious cuisine at standard rates
Balthazar Restaurant, Juhu by Anita Raaj
Gondola restaurant was started by Perizaad’s father Khoram Zorabian a long time ago. It was a small restaurant at that time, and is now owned by Perizaad who is a former actress. The restaurant is famous for its sizzlers, mocktails, and seafood
Gondola Restaurant, Mumbai by Perizaad Zorabian
Someplace Else and Suhana by Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol turned entrepreneur when he jumped into the restaurant business when he opened his first venture named Someplace Else. It is located in Andheri. He also owns another place named Suhana for Indian delicacies and Zion for Chinese food
Bangali Mashi’s Kitchen by Sushmita Sen
The former beauty queen and actress Sushmita has immense love for Bengali cuisine, which led her to start a restaurant named Bangali Mashi's Kitchen in Navi Mumbai. This restaurant is basically for Bengali food lovers
The superstar singer Asha Bhosle has made an entry into the restaurant business by setting up an Indian restaurant in Dubai, Kuwait and in Birmingham, UK for NRIs. The food served in the restaurant is a perfect blend of spices and aroma that represent Indian cuisine
Asha’s by Asha Bhosle
Mischief Dining Bar and Club H2O by Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty entered into the restaurant business prior to his Bollywood entry. This place is a perfect blend of water sports and cafe which is a hub for people, who have an affection for water sports. People can enjoy as well as satisfy their taste buds
Crepe Station Cafe by Dino Morea
Model turned actor Dino Morea has started a chain of restaurants named Crepe Station Cafe, which is spread across North, West and Eastern parts of India. The cafe serves lip-smacking European delicacies. Dino owns the cafe with his brother Nicolo