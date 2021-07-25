Celebs who own

restaurants or cafes

July 25, 2021

Bastian, Mumbai by Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is also an entrepreneur in addition to an actress. She is the co-owner of a chain of restaurants in Mumbai. Shilpa gave a glimpse of the upcoming place on social media

​Arjun Rampal is a Bollywood actor who has opened this luxurious 'Discotheques' at a five-star hotel in a posh area of New Delhi. The disco is named as LAP, which is a premium lounge-bar-restaurant and is a members-only club in Delhi

LAP Lounge, Delhi by Arjun Rampal

Royalty Club, Mumbai by Sohail Khan

Poison, now turned into Royalty Club, was owned by Shilpa Shetty, the most stylish actress of Bollywood. But after a year, Sohail Khan purchased it from Shilpa. The place is an international standard night pub which has a European touch

Trikaya Restaurant, Pune by Kunal Deshmukh

Director Kunal Deshmukh has opened a resto-bar in Pune as well as in Mumbai with two of his co- partners. 'Trikaya' is a South-Asian restaurant with exquisite interior and appealing light effects

Anita Raaj is an Indian actress who started a Chinese restaurant named 'Balthazar' in Juhu. It is a fine dining restaurant with an awe-inspiring ambiance and has delicious cuisine at standard rates

Balthazar Restaurant, Juhu by Anita Raaj

Gondola restaurant was started by Perizaad’s father Khoram Zorabian a long time ago. It was a small restaurant at that time, and is now owned by Perizaad who is a former actress. The restaurant is famous for its sizzlers, mocktails, and seafood

Gondola Restaurant, Mumbai by Perizaad Zorabian

Someplace Else and Suhana by Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol turned entrepreneur when he jumped into the restaurant business when he opened his first venture named Someplace Else. It is located in Andheri. He also owns another place named Suhana for Indian delicacies and Zion for Chinese food

Bangali Mashi’s Kitchen by Sushmita Sen

The former beauty queen and actress Sushmita has immense love for Bengali cuisine, which led her to start a restaurant named Bangali Mashi's Kitchen in Navi Mumbai. This restaurant is basically for Bengali food lovers

The superstar singer Asha Bhosle has made an entry into the restaurant business by setting up an Indian restaurant in Dubai, Kuwait and in Birmingham, UK for NRIs. The food served in the restaurant is a perfect blend of spices and aroma that represent Indian cuisine

Asha’s by Asha Bhosle

Mischief Dining Bar and Club H2O by Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty entered into the restaurant business prior to his Bollywood entry. This place is a perfect blend of water sports and cafe which is a hub for people, who have an affection for water sports. People can enjoy as well as satisfy their taste buds

Crepe Station Cafe by Dino Morea

Model turned actor Dino Morea has started a chain of restaurants named Crepe Station Cafe, which is spread across North, West and Eastern parts of India. The cafe serves lip-smacking European delicacies. Dino owns the cafe with his brother Nicolo

Follow PINKVILLA for more entertainment
Click Here