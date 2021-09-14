Celebs who welcomed Ganpati at home 14-09
2021
Like every year, Shraddha Kapoor welcomed Ganpati. Her entire family gathered for the occasion
Arjun Bijlani greeted Ganpati with enthusiasm, saying, ‘and the wait is now over, bappa is home.' He beautifully decorated his home in preparation for the arrival of Bappa
Here, the nawab and bebo are seen worshipping with their little star Tim as they welcomed Ganesha into their home
Ritvik Dhanjani created an eco-friendly Ganpati at home on his own. It looks incredibly beautiful
Kavita Kaushik welcomes Ganpati home after 5 years and is delighted, as she writes in an emotional post
Shilpa Shetty welcomed Ganesha with the same enthusiasm and devotion that she does every year. She is seen here having a wonderful time with her munchkins
Ace choreographer, Remo D'souza, welcomed Ganpati, and many industry pals joined him in celebrations
Soha ali khan and her daughter Inaaya made an eco-friendly Ganpati at home, here she is seen posing with her angel
Sara Ali Khan also brought Bappa to her home. As seen here, she is posing with her mother, Amrita Singh, giving us mom-daughter goals
Ananya Panday welcomed Ganpati to her home and shared a few highlights from the celebrations at her home. There's no doubt that Ananya looked stunning in her yellow kurta
For more updates on Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla