Akshat Sundrani

MAR 04, 2022

Darsheel Safary’s career rundown 

Taare Zameen Par

In 2007, Safary made his acting debut in Taare Zameen Par as Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi. Darsheel's performance earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics).The film was a super hit and received widespread critical acclaim

Image: IMDb

In 2010, he starred in the Priyadarshan directorial Bumm Bumm Bole, which was based on the Academy Award-nominated film Children of Heaven. However, the film did not fare well at the box office

Image: IMDb

Bumm Bumm Bole

The Satyajit Bhatkal directorial, helmed by Disney, starred Darsheel as a superhero. The film received positive reviews from critics

Image: IMDb

Zokkomon

He participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Avneet Kaur as his dance partner, but was eliminated and finished in seventh place

Image: IMDb

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

The 2013 release directed by Deepa Mehta is adapted from the novel of the same name. The actor played Saleem Sinai in the film, along with an ensemble cast. The film received average reviews from reviewers

Midnight’s children

Image: IMDb

Darsheel appeared as Abhay in an episode of the television series Yeh Hai Aashiqui – Sun Yaar Try Maar in 2016. The episode aired on Bindass and garnered a lot of love

Yeh Hai Aashiqui

Image: IMDb

He has also marked his debut in the arena of music videos with the song, Pyaar Naal, under the banner of Desi Music Factory in 2020

Music video

Image: Darsheel Safary Instagram

In 2021, he appeared in Butterflies Season-2 Ep-3 as Sharan alongside Virti Vaghani in the TTT Web Series

Web series

Image: IMDb

