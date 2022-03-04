Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 04, 2022
Darsheel Safary’s career rundown
Taare Zameen Par
In 2007, Safary made his acting debut in Taare Zameen Par as Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi. Darsheel's performance earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics).The film was a super hit and received widespread critical acclaim
Image: IMDb
In 2010, he starred in the Priyadarshan directorial Bumm Bumm Bole, which was based on the Academy Award-nominated film Children of Heaven. However, the film did not fare well at the box office
Image: IMDb
Bumm Bumm Bole
The Satyajit Bhatkal directorial, helmed by Disney, starred Darsheel as a superhero. The film received positive reviews from critics
Image: IMDb
Zokkomon
He participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Avneet Kaur as his dance partner, but was eliminated and finished in seventh place
Image: IMDb
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
The 2013 release directed by Deepa Mehta is adapted from the novel of the same name. The actor played Saleem Sinai in the film, along with an ensemble cast. The film received average reviews from reviewers
Midnight’s children
Image: IMDb
Darsheel appeared as Abhay in an episode of the television series Yeh Hai Aashiqui – Sun Yaar Try Maar in 2016. The episode aired on Bindass and garnered a lot of love
Yeh Hai Aashiqui
Image: IMDb
He has also marked his debut in the arena of music videos with the song, Pyaar Naal, under the banner of Desi Music Factory in 2020
Music video
Image: Darsheel Safary Instagram
In 2021, he appeared in Butterflies Season-2 Ep-3 as Sharan alongside Virti Vaghani in the TTT Web Series
Web series
Image: IMDb
