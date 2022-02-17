Lifestyle
Rishika Shah
FEB 17, 2022
Deepika Padukone’s fitness routine
Fittest Diva
Deepika is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and takes her diet & workout routine extremely seriously
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika starts her day with yoga as it helps calm her mind and relieve stress or tiredness
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Start With Yoga
She also believes that doing the right asanas and pranayamas helps release toxins from her body
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Doing The Right Asanas
She meditates and also does surya namaskars, marjariasana, virabhadrasana and sarvangasana
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Yoga Routine
For her everyday cardio the Gehraiyaan actress indulges in some active dance training
Video: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Everyday Cardio
The actress is a trained dancer and has had training in dance forms like jazz and kathak
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Dance Forms
Apart from yoga and dancing, the diva also regularly practises pilates with celebrity trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala
Video: Yasmin Karachiwala Instagram
Pilates Girl
Even on days when she is travelling or busy with work, she does not miss an opportunity to hit the gym
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Consistency
Deepika practises weight training on a few occasions but likes to keep it at the bare minimum to avoid muscle soreness
Video: Yasmin Karachiwala Instagram
Minimum Weight Training
She avoids all kinds of junk & sugar-rich foods, and prefers having multiple small meals than 3 large meals
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Diet Plan
