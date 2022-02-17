Lifestyle

FEB 17, 2022

Deepika Padukone’s fitness routine 

Fittest Diva

Deepika is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and takes her diet & workout routine extremely seriously

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika starts her day with yoga as it helps calm her mind and relieve stress or tiredness

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Start With Yoga

She also believes that doing the right asanas and pranayamas helps release toxins from her body

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Doing The Right Asanas

She meditates and also does surya namaskars, marjariasana, virabhadrasana and sarvangasana

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Yoga Routine

For her everyday cardio the Gehraiyaan actress indulges in some active dance training

Video: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Everyday Cardio

The actress is a trained dancer and has had training in dance forms like jazz and kathak

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Dance Forms

Apart from yoga and dancing, the diva also regularly practises pilates with celebrity trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala

Video: Yasmin Karachiwala Instagram

Pilates Girl

Even on days when she is travelling or busy with work, she does not miss an opportunity to hit the gym

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Consistency

Deepika practises weight training on a few occasions but likes to keep it at the bare minimum to avoid muscle soreness

Video: Yasmin Karachiwala Instagram

Minimum Weight Training

She avoids all kinds of junk & sugar-rich foods, and prefers having multiple small meals than 3 large meals

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Diet Plan

