Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 16, 2022
Finest works of Vijay
Heading 3
Poove Unakkaga
The 1996 release, directed by Vikraman, marked the first box office hit for the actor. The film proved to be a defining moment in the actor's career
Image: IMDb
The 2004 release was a remake of Mahesh Babu’s hit film Okkadu. The film received widespread acclaim and went on to become one of the most successful films of Vijay's career
Image: IMDb
Ghilli
The 2007 release starred Vijay and Asin in the lead roles. The film was a commercial success and received positive critical reviews
Image: IMDb
Pokkiri
In John Mahendran's romantic comedy, the actor starred alongside Genelia D’Souza in the lead role. The film received positive reviews from critics and fared well at the box office
Image: IMDb
Sachein
The A.R. Murugadoss directorial starred Vijay in the lead role as an army officer. The film was a smash hit and received critical acclaim
Image: IMDb
Thuppakki
The 1999 release, directed by Ezhil, starred Vijay and Simran in the lead roles. The film ran in Tamil Nadu theatres for almost 200 days and received three awards at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards
Image: IMDb
Thulladha Manamum Thullum
The S. J. Suryah directorial featured Vijay and Jyothika in the leading roles. The film became a super hit at the box office
Image: IMDb
Kushi
The 1997 musical drama starred Vijay and Shalini in the lead roles. The film received positive reviews from critics and Vijay won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance
Image: IMDb
Kadhalukku Mariyadhai
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Popular American singers