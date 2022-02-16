Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 16, 2022

 Finest works of Vijay

Poove Unakkaga

The 1996 release, directed by Vikraman, marked the first box office hit for the actor. The film proved to be a defining moment in the actor's career

The 2004 release was a remake of Mahesh Babu’s hit film Okkadu. The film received widespread acclaim and went on to become one of the most successful films of Vijay's career

Ghilli

The 2007 release starred Vijay and Asin in the lead roles. The film was a commercial success and received positive critical reviews

Pokkiri

In John Mahendran's romantic comedy, the actor starred alongside Genelia D’Souza in the lead role. The film received positive reviews from critics and fared well at the box office

Sachein

The A.R. Murugadoss directorial starred Vijay in the lead role as an army officer. The film was a smash hit and received critical acclaim

Thuppakki

The 1999 release, directed by Ezhil, starred Vijay and Simran in the lead roles. The film ran in Tamil Nadu theatres for almost 200 days and received three awards at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards

Thulladha Manamum Thullum

The S. J. Suryah directorial featured Vijay and Jyothika in the leading roles. The film became a super hit at the box office

Kushi

The 1997 musical drama starred Vijay and Shalini in the lead roles. The film received positive reviews from critics and Vijay won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance

Kadhalukku Mariyadhai

