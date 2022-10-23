Emilia Clarke-Jason
Momoa's friendship
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen
In Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke starred as Daenerys Targaryen whereas Jason Momoa played Khal Drogo. After playing a couple onscreen the duo soon turned into offscreen pals.
Image: Emilia Clarke Instagram
First Meet
Emilia and Jason had a special first meet as the actress told Rolling Stone magazine how she ran into him during Belfast shoot where he referred to her as "Wifey".
Image: Emilia Clarke Instagram
Happy Cast
This photo of Emilia and Jason along with their fellow cast member, Peter Dinklage showcases them goofing around on the set proving what a great bond they share.
Image: Emilia Clarke Instagram
Emilia and Jason's friendship is beyond sweet and it's moments like this one where the duo share warm hugs that you see their amazing rapport.
Warm Hugs
Image: Emilia Clarke Instagram
When Emilia and Jason are together, the duo are always up to some fun and this photo of the duo sharing laughs captures that side of them.
Big Laughs
Image: Jason Momoa Instagram
Queen Khaleesi
Sharing this sweet photo of them, Jason had the sweetest thing to say about Emilia as he called her "Queen" and wrote in Dothrak, "Jalan atthirari anni."
Image: Emilia Clarke Instagram
Sweet Reunion
While Jason left Game of Thrones early on, the actor stayed in touch with Emilia and fellow cast members and this photo of his reunion with Kit Harington and Clarke is a keeper.
Image: Jason Momoa Instagram
Selfie Time
Sharing this fun selfie with Clarke on his Instagram, Jason referred to the duo as "Goofballs" as they hung out together.
Image: Jason Momoa Instagram
Moon of My Life
Jason and Emilia posed for the sweetest photos at GoT co-creator David Benioff's birthday bash as Clarke was seen sitting cutely on Jason's lap.
Image: Jason Momoa Instagram
Fanboy Moment
Jason Momoa referred to himself having a fanboy moment when he ran into Emilia and Gal Gadot together. He even called the duo goddesses in his post.
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who have been The Voice coaches