Entertainment
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 08, 2022
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani are couple goals
Meet-Cute
The couple met on the sets of a TV show hosted by Shibani Dandekar
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Social Media Revelation
In 2018, Shibani posted a picture with a mystery man that sparked dating rumours
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Confirmation
A month later, Farhan posted the same image and confirmed the dating rumours
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Social Media Romance
The couple never miss a chance to show their love for each other on social media
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Vacay Buddies
The couple takes qquite a lot of trips together and keep posting pictures on social media
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Beach Babies
The duo loves to take trips to the beach and were even seen indulging in some scuba diving
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Lockdown Lovers
Shibani and Farhan lived together throughout the lockdown
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Festive Fever
The couple also ensures to celebrate every holiday together
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Dress To Impress
The duo loves to dress up and they do not miss an opportunity to get clicked together
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Inked In Love
Shibani surprised Farhan by getting his name inked permanently on her neck
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: A R Rahman musicals of all time