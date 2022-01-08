Entertainment

Jan 08, 2022

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani are couple goals

Meet-Cute

The couple met on the sets of a TV show hosted by Shibani Dandekar

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Social Media Revelation

In 2018, Shibani posted a picture with a mystery man that sparked dating rumours

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Confirmation

A month later, Farhan posted the same image and confirmed the dating rumours

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Social Media Romance

The couple never miss a chance to show their love for each other on social media

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Vacay Buddies

The couple takes qquite a lot of trips together and keep posting pictures on social media

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Beach Babies

The duo loves to take trips to the beach and were even seen indulging in some scuba diving

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Lockdown Lovers

Shibani and Farhan lived together throughout the lockdown

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Festive Fever

The couple also ensures to celebrate every holiday together

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Dress To Impress

The duo loves to dress up and they do not miss an opportunity to get clicked together

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Inked In Love

Shibani surprised Farhan by getting his name inked permanently on her neck

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

