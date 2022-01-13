Entertainment

Jan 13, 2022

Films that may release on OTT in 2022

Pippa

The Raja Menon directorial starring Ishaan Khatter, depicts the story of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta

Image: IMDb

The film is set to hit theatres in December of this year, but due to the COVID-19 situation, it may go for an OTT release instead

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Badhaai Do

The Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, is set to be released in February 2022

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

However, if the covid situation cannot be handled, the makers may opt for an OTT release soon

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Goodbye

The Vikas Bahl film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

The upcoming film is likely to be released on OTT rather than in theatres

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The Kartik Aaryan starrer is set to be released in March 2022

Image :IMDb

However, if there is a delay, Anees Bazmee's film will be released on OTT

Image :IMDb

Runway 34

The Hindi drama thriller stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles

Image :IMDb

The film is scheduled to be released in April 2022, but the makers may opt for an OTT release

Image :IMDb

