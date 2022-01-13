Entertainment
Jan 13, 2022
Films that may release on OTT in 2022
Pippa
The Raja Menon directorial starring Ishaan Khatter, depicts the story of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta
The film is set to hit theatres in December of this year, but due to the COVID-19 situation, it may go for an OTT release instead
Badhaai Do
The Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, is set to be released in February 2022
However, if the covid situation cannot be handled, the makers may opt for an OTT release soon
Goodbye
The Vikas Bahl film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles
The upcoming film is likely to be released on OTT rather than in theatres
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
The Kartik Aaryan starrer is set to be released in March 2022
However, if there is a delay, Anees Bazmee's film will be released on OTT
Runway 34
The Hindi drama thriller stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles
The film is scheduled to be released in April 2022, but the makers may opt for an OTT release
