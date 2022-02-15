Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 15, 2022
Finest performances of Rana Daggubati
Heading 3
Leader
Rana Daggubati made his film debut in 2010 with Leader, playing the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The film was a box office triumph and received positive critical reviews
Image: IMDb
The Teja directorial provided the actor a new name in the film industry. The story centred around India's corrupt political structure. It was a box office hit as well as received critical acclaim
Image: IMDb
Nene Raju Nene Mantri
The Baahubali film series, directed by SS Rajamouli, showcased the actor in a negative role and propelled him to prominence. The film broke all records and received critical acclaim
Image: IMDb
Baahubali
The 2015 release, based on the life of Rudrama Devi, starred the actor alongside Allu Arjun, Prakash Raj and Anushka Shetty. The film went on to become a smash hit
Image: IMDb
Rudhramadevi
The Sankalp Reddy directorial had an ensemble cast of Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni. The film went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year
Image: IMDb
The Ghazi Attack
The Akshay Kumar starrer, Baby, featured Rana as a special agent in the film. His performance was lauded by critics
Baby
Image: IMDb
The 2011 film marked the Bollywood debut of the actor. For his outstanding performance, he received the Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut
Dum Maaro Dum
Image: IMDb
The 2012 release, directed by Krishna, performed mediocre at the box office, but Rana's performance stood out
Krishnam Vande Jagadguru
Image: IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 6 Ways to make lipstick kiss-proof