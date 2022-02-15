Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 15, 2022

Finest performances of Rana Daggubati

Leader

Rana Daggubati made his film debut in 2010 with Leader, playing the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The film was a box office triumph and received positive critical reviews

Image: IMDb

The Teja directorial provided the actor a new name in the film industry. The story centred around India's corrupt political structure. It was a box office hit as well as received critical acclaim

Image: IMDb

Nene Raju Nene Mantri

The Baahubali film series, directed by SS Rajamouli, showcased the actor in a negative role and propelled him to prominence. The film broke all records and received critical acclaim

Image: IMDb

Baahubali

The 2015 release, based on the life of Rudrama Devi, starred the actor alongside Allu Arjun, Prakash Raj and Anushka Shetty. The film went on to become a smash hit

Image: IMDb

Rudhramadevi

The Sankalp Reddy directorial had an ensemble cast of Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni. The film went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year

Image: IMDb

The Ghazi Attack

The Akshay Kumar starrer, Baby, featured Rana as a special agent in the film. His performance was lauded by critics

Baby

Image: IMDb

The 2011 film marked the Bollywood debut of the actor. For his outstanding performance, he received the Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut

Dum Maaro Dum

Image: IMDb

The 2012 release, directed by Krishna, performed mediocre at the box office, but Rana's performance stood out

Krishnam Vande Jagadguru

Image: IMDb

