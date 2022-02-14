Beauty
Joyce Joyson
FEB 14, 2022
6 Ways to make lipstick kiss-proof
Blot technique
To get the smudge-proof lips, try blotting, a tried and tested trick that even makeup artists swear by
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
For this apply a layer of lipstick on lips, dust some loose powder, and press your on to a tissue paper. Repeat this process 2-3 times
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Remove away the excess
Gently exfoliate your lips and add a layer of lip balm to moisturise them. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Prep your lips
Blot off the excess balm and then apply the lip colour to get smooth, plump lips
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pick a colour closest to your lip shade and start by outlining your lips, then use it to fill the lips
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Use a lip liner
It not only provides the perfect base for your lips but also prevents the lipstick from bleeding as it contains waxier formulas which make it transfer-resistant
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Glossy or creamy lipstick formulations tend to slither off easily, instead, opt for a liquid matte lipstick to let the colour stay on forever
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Right lipstick formulation
Foundation for lips? Yes, you heard it right, just apply a hint of it over your lips before applying the lipstick
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Apply foundation
It helps the lipstick to stay in place and also makes the colour pop
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
After you are done with the makeup, use a setting spray and spray in 'X' and 'T' shape and you are good to go
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Setting spray
