Joyce Joyson

FEB 14, 2022

6 Ways to make lipstick kiss-proof

Blot technique

To get the smudge-proof lips, try blotting, a tried and tested trick that even makeup artists swear by

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

For this apply a layer of lipstick on lips, dust some loose powder, and press your on to a tissue paper. Repeat this process 2-3 times

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Remove away the excess

Gently exfoliate your lips and add a layer of lip balm to moisturise them. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Prep your lips

Blot off the excess balm and then apply the lip colour to get smooth, plump lips

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Next step

Pick a colour closest to your lip shade and start by outlining your lips, then use it to fill the lips

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Use a lip liner

It not only provides the perfect base for your lips but also prevents the lipstick from bleeding as it contains waxier formulas which make it transfer-resistant

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Benefit

Glossy or creamy lipstick formulations tend to slither off easily, instead, opt for a liquid matte lipstick to let the colour stay on forever

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Right lipstick formulation

Foundation for lips? Yes, you heard it right, just apply a hint of it over your lips before applying the lipstick

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Apply foundation

It helps the lipstick to stay in place and also makes the colour pop

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Benefits

After you are done with the makeup, use a setting spray and spray in 'X' and 'T' shape and you are good to go

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Setting spray

