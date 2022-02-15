Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 15, 2022
South Acouples who prove age is a number
Arya & Sayyeshaa
Arya and Sayyeshaa tied the knot on March 10, 2019. The couple had an age difference of 17 years and have emerged as an example in society
Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram
On May 11, 2011, Jr NTR tied the knot with Lakshmi Pranathi, who is 9 years younger than him
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Jr NTR & Lakshmi
The duo looks wonderful together and the RRR star is a true family man. They are the parents of two children, Abhay and Bhargav
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Ajith and Shalini are the dynamic duo in the Kollywood industry and the two have an 8-year age difference between them
Image: Pinkvilla
Ajith & Shalini
Dileep and Kavya Madhavan married on November 25, 2016, in Kochi. The couple have an age-difference of 16 years. They have a daughter named Mahalakshmi
Image: Kavya Madhavan Instagram
Dileep & Kavya Madhavan
Dileep was earlier married to Manju Warrier. In 2014, the pair divorced after sixteen years of marriage
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
In 1984, the actor tied the knot with Lakshmi Daggubati, but after six years of marriage, the couple parted ways
Nagarjuna & Amala Akkineni
Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram
Later, Nagarjuna married Amala in 1992, regardless of the fact that they have a 9-year age difference, and they give major relationship goals
Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram
Prakash Raj divorced his ex-wife, Lalitha Kumari, in 2009. Later, he met a choreographer, Pony Verma and they got married despite their 12-year age difference
Image: Prakash Raj Instagram
Prakash Raj & Pony
