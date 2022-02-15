 Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 15, 2022

South Acouples who prove age is a number

Arya & Sayyeshaa

Arya and Sayyeshaa tied the knot on March 10, 2019. The couple had an age difference of 17 years and have emerged as an example in society

Image: Sayyeshaa Instagram

On May 11, 2011, Jr NTR tied the knot with Lakshmi Pranathi, who is 9 years younger than him

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Jr NTR & Lakshmi

The duo looks wonderful together and the RRR star is a true family man. They are the parents of two children, Abhay and Bhargav

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Ajith and Shalini are the dynamic duo in the Kollywood industry and the two have an 8-year age difference between them

Image: Pinkvilla

Ajith & Shalini

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan married on November 25, 2016, in Kochi. The couple have an age-difference of 16 years. They have a daughter named Mahalakshmi

Image: Kavya Madhavan Instagram

Dileep & Kavya Madhavan

Dileep was earlier married to Manju Warrier. In 2014, the pair divorced after sixteen years of marriage

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

In 1984, the actor tied the knot with Lakshmi Daggubati, but after six years of marriage, the couple parted ways

Nagarjuna & Amala Akkineni

Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram

Later, Nagarjuna married Amala in 1992, regardless of the fact that they have a 9-year age difference, and they give major relationship goals

Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram

Prakash Raj divorced his ex-wife, Lalitha Kumari, in 2009. Later, he met a choreographer, Pony Verma and they got married despite their 12-year age difference

Image: Prakash Raj Instagram

Prakash Raj & Pony

