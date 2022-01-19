Entertainment

Highly-awaited Bollywood flicks

Selfiee

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are on board for the Raj Mehta directorial and it is the official remake of the Malayalam film, Driving Licence

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The Divyang Thakkar directorial, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role is all set to hit the screens on February 25, this year

Image : IMDb

Bachchan Pandey

The Akshay Kumar starrer, directed by Farhad Samji, is slated for release in the first week of March, this year

Image : IMDb

Gehraiyaan

Shakun Batra's film, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, is set to be released on OTT on February 11, 2022

Image : IMDb

Cirkus

The iconic duo, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh, are reuniting for a new project, which is expected to hit theatres in July 2022

Image : IMDb

Phone Bhoot

The horror comedy, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles, is set to hit theatres on July 15, 2022

Image : IMDb

Liger

The Puri Jagannadh directorial, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles, is scheduled to be released by the end of this year, as filming is still on

Image : IMDb

Bhediya

The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer has been making waves for quite some time now and it is set to hit theatres in November, this year

Image : IMDb

