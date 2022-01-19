Entertainment
Highly-awaited Bollywood flicks
Selfiee
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are on board for the Raj Mehta directorial and it is the official remake of the Malayalam film, Driving Licence
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Jayeshbhai Jordaar
The Divyang Thakkar directorial, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role is all set to hit the screens on February 25, this year
Image : IMDb
Bachchan Pandey
The Akshay Kumar starrer, directed by Farhad Samji, is slated for release in the first week of March, this year
Image : IMDb
Gehraiyaan
Shakun Batra's film, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, is set to be released on OTT on February 11, 2022
Image : IMDb
Cirkus
The iconic duo, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh, are reuniting for a new project, which is expected to hit theatres in July 2022
Image : IMDb
Phone Bhoot
The horror comedy, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles, is set to hit theatres on July 15, 2022
Image : IMDb
Liger
The Puri Jagannadh directorial, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles, is scheduled to be released by the end of this year, as filming is still on
Image : IMDb
Bhediya
The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer has been making waves for quite some time now and it is set to hit theatres in November, this year
Image : IMDb
