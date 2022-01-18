Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 18, 2022
Iconic Bollywood biopics
83
The Kabir Khan directorial, a sports drama based on the life of Kapil Dev, starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role and it captured the hearts of critics
Image: IMDb
Thalaivii
The Kangana Ranaut starrer was based on the life of late Indian actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa and the film went on to become a blockbuster
Image: IMDb
Shershaah
The Vishnuvardhan directorial starring Sidharth Malhotra is based on the legendary life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra and it was a blockbuster
Image: IMDb
Sanju
The Ranbir Kapoor starrer was inspired by actor Sanjay Dutt's life and misfortunes. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018
Image: IMDb
Paan Singh Tomar
The 2010 release is based on the life of athlete Paan Singh Tomar and it stars Irrfan Khan in the titular role
Image: IMDb
Sarbjit
Randeep Hooda plays Sarbjit Singh, an Indian man who was sentenced to death by Pakistan's Supreme Court in 1991
Image: IMDb
Super 30
The Hrithik Roshan starrer is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who established a coaching centre in Patna to prepare underprivileged students for the IIT-JEE
Image: IMDb
Saand Ki Aankh
The 2019 release was inspired by two of the world's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar
Image: IMDb
The film starred Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and they were lauded by critics for their impressive performances
Image: IMDb
Azhar
The 2016 film starred Emraan Hashmi in the titular role and was based on the life of Indian cricketer and former national team captain Mohammad Azharuddin
Image: IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: The HallyuTalk Awards Winners List