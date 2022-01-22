Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Jan 22, 2022
Iconic onscreen pairs reunite in 2022
Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif
Salman and Katrina have starred in a couple of films together and their chemistry has been widely praised
Image: IMDb
The pair is slated to reunite for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise
Image- Katrina Kaif Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika have collaborated on films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year, and their chemistry is adored by all
Image- IMDb
The pair is set to reunite with Pathan and spread their charm on the big screen once again
Image- Getty Images
Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan
Aamir and Kareena have previously starred together in 3 Idiots and Talaash, and they have both captured hearts with their performances
Image: IMDb
The couple is set to star in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will be released in theatres on April 14, 2022
Image: IMDb
The couple starred in the 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which went on to become a smash hit
Akshay Kumar & Bhumi Pednekar
Image: IMDb
They are set to reunite for Aanand L. Rai's Raksha Bandhan, which will be released on August 11, 2022
Image: IMDb
Tiger and Kriti made their Bollywood debuts in 2014 with the film Heropanti, which was a box office triumph
Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon
Image: IMDb
The couple is all set to spread their charm in the Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath
Image: IMDb
Varun and Kriti appeared together in the 2015 release Dilwale, directed by Rohit Shetty. They appeared in the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol
Image: IMDb
Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon
The couple is going to spread their charm again with Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, which is slated for release on November 25, 2022
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
