Jan 22, 2022

Iconic onscreen pairs reunite in 2022

Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif

Salman and Katrina have starred in a couple of films together and their chemistry has been widely praised

The pair is slated to reunite for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise

Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika have collaborated on films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year, and their chemistry is adored by all

The pair is set to reunite with Pathan and spread their charm on the big screen once again

Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aamir and Kareena have previously starred together in 3 Idiots and Talaash, and they have both captured hearts with their performances

The couple is set to star in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will be released in theatres on April 14, 2022

The couple starred in the 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which went on to become a smash hit

Akshay Kumar & Bhumi Pednekar

They are set to reunite for Aanand L. Rai's Raksha Bandhan, which will be released on August 11, 2022

Tiger and Kriti made their Bollywood debuts in 2014 with the film Heropanti, which was a box office triumph

Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon

The couple is all set to spread their charm in the Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath

Varun and Kriti appeared together in the 2015 release Dilwale, directed by Rohit Shetty. They appeared in the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon

The couple is going to spread their charm again with Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, which is slated for release on November 25, 2022

