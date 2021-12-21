Iconic dance numbers of Govinda
Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye
The song from the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has stood the test of time for its music and the distinctive hook step
(Image- Govinda Instagram)
Husn Hai Suhana
The song from David Dhawan's flick Coolie No. 1 has made its way into Bollywood's classic evergreen hit list
(Image- Shivam Dua)
Soni De Nakhre
Soni De Nakhre became a hit song from the 2007 film Partner, and Govinda's moves were well-liked by the audience
(Video- Govinda Instagram)
Meri Pant Bhi Sexy
Govinda's performance in this song captured many hearts and he is still recognised for it
(Image- Shivam Dua)
I Am A Street Dancer
Govinda's major portrayal of Michel Jackson’s moves in the song, I Am A Street Dancer left everyone in awe
(Image- Govinda Instagram)
The song, starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda, has become an all-time classic over the years
(Image- Shivam Dua)
What Is Mobile Number
The song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare comes from the film Dulhe Raja, which was a smash hit in the 1990s
Akhiyon Se Goli Maare
(Image- Govinda Instagram)
This is undoubtedly one of the most popular tracks by the iconic duo, Karisma and Govinda
Main To Raste Se
(Image- Govinda Instagram)
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan later recreated the song for the 2020 film Coolie No. 1
(Image- Shivangi Kulkarni)
