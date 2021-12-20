Malaika Arora’s fancy looks in a dress
DEC 20, 2021
Ravishing in red
Putting her most sensuous foot forward, Malaika raised the hotness quotient in a strappy fringed dress and left us in awe of her look!
Metallic diva
She looked like an absolute diva in the metallic-hued mini dress with layers of frills on it
Glamorous in velvet
The Chaiya Chaiya star glammed up for an eventful night in a bodyfit velvet midi dress
Stunning in prints
In a leopard print corset-inspired dress, she showed us how to look chic and alluring at the same time!
Her OTT-inspired sequined blue gown with a sultry neckline and a thigh-high slit gave us all the Christmas-ready vibes!
Dazzling in a gown
Storming the internet with yet another ravishing look, Mala made our jaws drop to the floor in a shimmery sheer dress with red accents and a one-shoulder design
Sensuous in sheer dress
She turned up the heat in a one-shoulder dress that was doused with sequins all over
Diva in sequins
She flaunted her gorgeous curves in a sequined pink gown with a bodyfit silhouette and a keyhole neckline
Hotness redefined
The star looked drop-dead gorgeous in a form-fitting one-shoulder gown from the shelves of Georges Chakra
Drop-dead gorgeous
Leaving us impressed with one of the most glamorous looks so far, Arora looked like a million bucks in a strapless gown by Slubne Atelier Or Or
Like a million bucks
