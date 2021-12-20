Malaika Arora’s fancy looks in a dress

DEC 20, 2021

Ravishing in red

Putting her most sensuous foot forward, Malaika raised the hotness quotient in a strappy fringed dress and left us in awe of her look!

Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Metallic diva

She looked like an absolute diva in the metallic-hued mini dress with layers of frills on it

Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Glamorous in velvet

The Chaiya Chaiya star glammed up for an eventful night in a bodyfit velvet midi dress

Malaika Arora instagram

Stunning in prints

In a leopard print corset-inspired dress, she showed us how to look chic and alluring at the same time!

Malaika Arora instagram

Her OTT-inspired sequined blue gown with a sultry neckline and a thigh-high slit gave us all the Christmas-ready vibes!

Malaika Arora instagram

Dazzling in a gown

Storming the internet with yet another ravishing look, Mala made our jaws drop to the floor in a shimmery sheer dress with red accents and a one-shoulder design

Sensuous in sheer dress

Maneka Harisinghani instagram

She turned up the heat in a one-shoulder dress that was doused with sequins all over

Diva in sequins

Maneka Harisinghani instagram

She flaunted her gorgeous curves in a sequined pink gown with a bodyfit silhouette and a keyhole neckline

Hotness redefined

Maneka Harisinghani instagram

The star looked drop-dead gorgeous in a form-fitting one-shoulder gown from the shelves of Georges Chakra

Drop-dead gorgeous

Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Leaving us impressed with one of the most glamorous looks so far, Arora looked like a million bucks in a strapless gown by Slubne Atelier Or Or

Like a million bucks

Maneka Harisinghani instagram

