Iconic horror flicks of Hollywood

The 2018 release centres around a priest and a novice who travel to Romania to investigate the death of a young nun. However, things take a bad turn when they come into contact with a supernatural force
Image: IMDb
The Andrés Muschietti directorial centres around seven lonely and mistreated children who are forced to confront their worst nightmares when Pennywise, a shape-shifting clown, reappears
Image: IMDb
IT
The Gore Verbinski directorial stars Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, David Dorfman and Brian Cox in the lead
Image: IMDb
The Ring
The story follows a newspaper reporter who is suspicious of a tale claiming that individuals die precisely seven days after seeing a video recording, till four teenagers die after watching the same footage
Image: IMDb
The 2013 release starred Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor and Ron Livingston in the lead roles
Image: IMDb
The Conjuring
The film revolves around the Warrens, who come to help the Perron family, who witnessed progressively terrifying incidents at their Rhode Island farmhouse in 1971
Image: IMDb
The 2014 release stars Annabelle Wallis, Patrick Wilson, Ward Horton and Alfre Woodard in the lead. The story follows John Form, who presents his expectant wife, Mia, with a rare vintage doll as a gift for their first child
Image: IMDb
Annabelle
The devil worshippers turn their gift into a supernatural force one night and then the story follows John and Mia's encounter with the evil spirit
Image: IMDb
The 2007 release stars Ryan Kwanten, Amber Valletta, Donnie Wahlberg and Judith Anna Roberts in the lead roles. The plot centres on a man who returns to his haunted hometown to solve the mystery of his wife's death
Image: IMDb
Dead Silence
The 2012 film revolves around a crime writer who relocates his family to a property that has previously witnessed brutal murders. Things quickly take a horrific turn as his research takes him to some unsettling footage
Image: IMDb
Sinister
The Robert Eggers directorial is set in the 1630s and follows a Puritan family who encounters evil forces in the woods surrounding their New England farm