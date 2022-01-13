Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 13, 2022
Imran Khan’s career timeline
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
The Abbas Tyrewala directorial marked Imran Khan's Bollywood debut and it was a huge commercial hit
(Image- IMDb)
For his outstanding performance in the film, the actor won the Best Male Debut award at the 54th Filmfare Awards
(Image- IMDb)
Post debut
Following his debut, he played Kabir Sharma in Sanjay Gadhvi's thriller Kidnap, but the film tanked at the box office
(Image- IMDb)
Luck
In 2009, he portrayed Ram Mehra in Soham Shah's action thriller Luck
(Image- IMDb)
I Hate Luv Storys
In 2010, the actor co-starred with Sonam Kapoor in Punit Malhotra's directorial, which was a box office triumph
(Image- IMDb)
The film received mixed reviews from critics, however Imran was praised for his performance
(Image- IMDb)
Break Ke Baad
Following that, he starred in Danish Aslam's romantic comedy Break Ke Baad, which was a commercial failure
(Image- IMDb)
Delhi Belly
In 2011, the actor appeared in Abhinay Deo's dark comedy and received critical acclaim for his performance
(Image- IMDb)
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
The same year, he appeared in Ali Abbas Zafar's film, which was a commercial success. However, it received mixed reviews
(Image- IMDb)
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
In 2012, he co-starred with Kareena Kapoor in Shakun Batra's directorial debut and it was a commercial success
(Image- IMDb)
Katti Batti
The actor last featured in the 2015 release, opposite Kangana Ranaut and it bombed at the box office
(Image- IMDb)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Saree Blouse styles inspired by Kangana Ranaut