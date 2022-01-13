Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

Jan 13, 2022

Imran Khan’s career timeline

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

The Abbas Tyrewala directorial marked Imran Khan's Bollywood debut and it was a huge commercial hit

(Image- IMDb)

For his outstanding performance in the film, the actor won the Best Male Debut award at the 54th Filmfare Awards

(Image- IMDb)

Post debut

Following his debut, he played Kabir Sharma in Sanjay Gadhvi's thriller Kidnap, but the film tanked at the box office

(Image- IMDb)

Luck

In 2009, he portrayed Ram Mehra in Soham Shah's action thriller Luck

(Image- IMDb)

I Hate Luv Storys

In 2010, the actor co-starred with Sonam Kapoor in Punit Malhotra's directorial, which was a box office triumph

(Image- IMDb)

The film received mixed reviews from critics, however Imran was praised for his performance

(Image- IMDb)

Break Ke Baad

Following that, he starred in Danish Aslam's romantic comedy Break Ke Baad, which was a commercial failure

(Image- IMDb)

Delhi Belly

In 2011, the actor appeared in Abhinay Deo's dark comedy and received critical acclaim for his performance

(Image- IMDb)

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

The same year, he appeared in Ali Abbas Zafar's film, which was a commercial success. However, it received mixed reviews

(Image- IMDb)

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

In 2012, he co-starred with Kareena Kapoor in Shakun Batra's directorial debut and it was a commercial success

(Image- IMDb)

Katti Batti

The actor last featured in the 2015 release, opposite Kangana Ranaut and it bombed at the box office

(Image- IMDb)

