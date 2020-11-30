Inside Kareena & Saif's lavish apartment

The couple's Bandra house has been their home since 2009

Often the place for several family and close friends gathering, their home surely has an old charm

Their apartment strikes the perfect balance between stylish and comfortable interiors

One look at their living space and you’ll know that the actors are voracious readers

With vintage lamps and hardwood floors, the couple has added various art collections to their walls

Family photographs also play a major role in the interiors of their home

A beautiful patio for displaying plants and art is part of the house

Taimur's nursery is yet another beautiful space in the house

The abode has bright corners to capture the perfect sun-kissed photos

The living room gives the vintage vibes and usually makes it in all the photos

With lavish sofa sets and lamps, their home provides the perfect warm feeling

Nothing beats these sneak peeks from inside their home

