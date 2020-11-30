The couple's Bandra house has been their home since 2009
Often the place for several family and close friends gathering, their home surely has an old charm
Their apartment strikes the perfect balance between stylish and comfortable interiors
One look at their living space and you’ll know that the actors are voracious readers
With vintage lamps and hardwood floors, the couple has added various art collections to their walls
Family photographs also play a major role in the interiors of their home
A beautiful patio for displaying plants and art is part of the house
Taimur's nursery is yet another beautiful space in the house
The abode has bright corners to capture the perfect sun-kissed photos
The living room gives the vintage vibes and usually makes it in all the photos
With lavish sofa sets and lamps, their home provides the perfect warm feeling
Nothing beats these sneak peeks from inside their home