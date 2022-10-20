Heading 3

John Krasinski-Emily Blunt:
 Cute clicks

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Twinning in Black

We a love a couple who enjoys twinning their outfits and this photo of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as the duo matched in black suits is beyond cute

Image: Getty Images

Loved Up Moment

This photo captures John and Emily gazing at each other with immense love and the duo look no less than a cute Disney couple here

Image: Getty Images

Cuddling Up

John and Emily's perfect romance has made them one of Hollywood's most ideal couples and it's moments like these when the two cuddle up that warm everyone's hearts

Image: Getty Images

The thing about John and Emily that fans love the most is how their faces light up when they are together and these happy smiles capture that bond

Adorable Smiles

Image: Getty Images

We love how Emily and John's fashion game is always on point and how the duo complement each other on the red carpet as they step out looking their best

Dressing Up

Image: Getty Images

Cute PDA

While the couple doesn't indulge in PDA heavily there are some moments like this one where John and Emily do showcase their love for each other with red-carpet kisses

Image: Getty Images

Being Joyous

John Krasinski is that sweet husband who always makes his wife laugh and this photo of the actor with Emily showcases that very side of him

Image: Getty Images

Eyes on You

The couple only has eyes for each other whenever they step out and their love-filled gaze as they admire each other is simply adorable

Image: Getty Images

Couple Goals

John and Emily are couple goals because of how authentically they portray their relationship and its sweet moments like this where she leans on his shoulder that prove it

Image: Getty Images

Best Days

John Krasinski once said the "best days" of his life began after he met his wife Emily Blunt and has described her as the coolest person

