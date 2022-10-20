John Krasinski-Emily Blunt:
Cute clicks
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 20, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Twinning in Black
We a love a couple who enjoys twinning their outfits and this photo of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as the duo matched in black suits is beyond cute
Image: Getty Images
Loved Up Moment
This photo captures John and Emily gazing at each other with immense love and the duo look no less than a cute Disney couple here
Image: Getty Images
Cuddling Up
John and Emily's perfect romance has made them one of Hollywood's most ideal couples and it's moments like these when the two cuddle up that warm everyone's hearts
Image: Getty Images
The thing about John and Emily that fans love the most is how their faces light up when they are together and these happy smiles capture that bond
Adorable Smiles
Image: Getty Images
We love how Emily and John's fashion game is always on point and how the duo complement each other on the red carpet as they step out looking their best
Dressing Up
Image: Getty Images
Cute PDA
While the couple doesn't indulge in PDA heavily there are some moments like this one where John and Emily do showcase their love for each other with red-carpet kisses
Image: Getty Images
Being Joyous
John Krasinski is that sweet husband who always makes his wife laugh and this photo of the actor with Emily showcases that very side of him
Image: Getty Images
Eyes on You
The couple only has eyes for each other whenever they step out and their love-filled gaze as they admire each other is simply adorable
Image: Getty Images
Couple Goals
John and Emily are couple goals because of how authentically they portray their relationship and its sweet moments like this where she leans on his shoulder that prove it
Image: Getty Images
Best Days
John Krasinski once said the "best days" of his life began after he met his wife Emily Blunt and has described her as the coolest person
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ezra Miller's Hollywood journey