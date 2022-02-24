Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 24, 2022
Karan Singh Grover & Bipasha Basu’s bond
First meet
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Alone. The duo used to enjoy spending time together even after the shoot and eventually fell in love
Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram
The pair had a rough relationship history, but eventually they discovered their soulmates in each other
Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram
Soulmates
After dating each other for a while, Karan and Bipasha tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in an intimate wedding ceremony
Marriage
Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram
Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover never shy away from indulging in PDA or expressing their love on social media
PDA
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
The pair refer to their relationship as "monkey love," and they never fail to paint the town red
Monkey love
Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram
The couple share sizzling chemistry and make sure to raise the temperature with their pictures on social media
Sizzling chemistry
Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram
Karan and Bipasha are avid travellers and they frequently embark on travel adventures
Travel escapades
Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are a match made in heaven and they give major couple goals. Their bond leaves everyone in awe
Perfect match
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
