Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

Feb 24, 2022

Karan Singh Grover & Bipasha Basu’s bond 

Heading 3

First meet

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Alone. The duo used to enjoy spending time together even after the shoot and eventually fell in love

Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram

The pair had a rough relationship history, but eventually they discovered their soulmates in each other

Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram

Soulmates

After dating each other for a while, Karan and Bipasha tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in an intimate wedding ceremony

Marriage

Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover never shy away from indulging in PDA or expressing their love on social media

PDA

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

The pair refer to their relationship as "monkey love," and they never fail to paint the town red

Monkey love

Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram

The couple share sizzling chemistry and make sure to raise the temperature with their pictures on social media

Sizzling chemistry

Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram

Karan and Bipasha are avid travellers and they frequently embark on travel adventures

Travel escapades

Image: Karan Singh Grover Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are a match made in heaven and they give major couple goals. Their bond leaves everyone in awe

Perfect match

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone's love for prints

Click Here