Neenaz Akhtar

Feb 23, 2022

Deepika Padukone's love for prints

Leopard Prints

Deepika Padukone made a striking case for the classic black and white leopard prints during her recent outing in a midi dress by Alex Perry

Image: Pinkvilla

A while ago, she left us awestruck with her impeccable fashion sense in a check-printed crop jacket and mini skirt set from Louis Vuitton

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Check-printed co-ord

DP exuded major bombshell vibes in a form-fitting beige and black printed midi dress from the shelves of David Koma London

Beige and Black Printed Dress

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Her black-and-white geometric print blazer-mini dress looked crisp as hell!

Geometric Prints

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Giving a playful spin to her elegant personality, Deepika kept things easy in a white midi dress with black polka dots printed all over it

Minimal Polka Dots

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

For the love of prints, she added a vibrant yet exquisite abstract hand-painted saree to her wardrobe

Hand-painted Saree

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She looked stunning in a red Sabyasachi saree adorned with oversized bloom prints in muted hues

Floral Drape

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Serving a spring ready look, DP looked flawless in her floral print outfit by Anamika Khanna

Spring-ready Outfit

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

To attend a show at the Paris Fashion Week, she wore a strapless Dior dress featuring African prints in dark hues and an oversized bow on the bodice

African Prints

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She managed to steal the show in a lavish floral print gown designed by Gauri & Nainika

Blooms All Over

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

