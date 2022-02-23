Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 23, 2022
Deepika Padukone's love for prints
Heading 3
Leopard Prints
Deepika Padukone made a striking case for the classic black and white leopard prints during her recent outing in a midi dress by Alex Perry
Image: Pinkvilla
A while ago, she left us awestruck with her impeccable fashion sense in a check-printed crop jacket and mini skirt set from Louis Vuitton
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Check-printed co-ord
DP exuded major bombshell vibes in a form-fitting beige and black printed midi dress from the shelves of David Koma London
Beige and Black Printed Dress
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Her black-and-white geometric print blazer-mini dress looked crisp as hell!
Geometric Prints
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Giving a playful spin to her elegant personality, Deepika kept things easy in a white midi dress with black polka dots printed all over it
Minimal Polka Dots
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
For the love of prints, she added a vibrant yet exquisite abstract hand-painted saree to her wardrobe
Hand-painted Saree
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She looked stunning in a red Sabyasachi saree adorned with oversized bloom prints in muted hues
Floral Drape
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Serving a spring ready look, DP looked flawless in her floral print outfit by Anamika Khanna
Spring-ready Outfit
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
To attend a show at the Paris Fashion Week, she wore a strapless Dior dress featuring African prints in dark hues and an oversized bow on the bodice
African Prints
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She managed to steal the show in a lavish floral print gown designed by Gauri & Nainika
Blooms All Over
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Divas who proved white is the new black