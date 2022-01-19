Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Jan 19, 2022
Kim Sharma & Leander Paes’ relationship
Confession
Kim Sharma announced her connection with Leander Paes in a social media post, leaving everyone awestruck
Image: Kim Sharma Instagram
Professional life
Kim and Leander are both at the pinnacle of their respective careers, with Kim being a famous Indian actress and Leander being a professional tennis player
Image : Kim Sharma Instagram
Social media
The pair has been candid about their relationship since they announced it on social media and they frequently post adorable pictures together
Image : Kim Sharma Instagram
Exploring the world
Kim and Leander frequently go on vacations together and recently they went to Magic Kingdom Park in the United States and shared lovely pictures together
Image : Kim Sharma Instagram
Went to seek blessings
The pair recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek the divine energy’s blessings and they appeared to be content together
Image : Kim Sharma Instagram
Lovely chemistry
The duo has lovely chemistry, as evidenced by this photo of them walking hand in hand while twinning in their all-white outfits
Image : Kim Sharma Instagram
All Smiles
The couple looked all smiles as they enjoyed their time in DisneyLand
Image : Kim Sharma Instagram
First Diwali together
The pair looked absolutely ecstatic as they dressed up in traditional Indian attirefor their first Diwali together after declaring their love for each other after declaring their love
Image : Kim Sharma Instagram
