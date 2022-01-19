Entertainment

Jan 19, 2022

Kim Sharma & Leander Paes’ relationship

Confession

Kim Sharma announced her connection with Leander Paes in a social media post, leaving everyone awestruck

Image: Kim Sharma Instagram

Professional life

Kim and Leander are both at the pinnacle of their respective careers, with Kim being a famous Indian actress and Leander being a professional tennis player

Image : Kim Sharma Instagram

Social media

The pair has been candid about their relationship since they announced it on social media and they frequently post adorable pictures together

Image : Kim Sharma Instagram

Exploring the world

Kim and Leander frequently go on vacations together and recently they went to Magic Kingdom Park in the United States and shared lovely pictures together

Image : Kim Sharma Instagram

Went to seek blessings

The pair recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek the divine energy’s blessings and they appeared to be content together

Image : Kim Sharma Instagram

Lovely chemistry

The duo has lovely chemistry, as evidenced by this photo of them walking hand in hand while twinning in their all-white outfits

Image : Kim Sharma Instagram

All Smiles

The couple looked all smiles as they enjoyed their time in DisneyLand

Image : Kim Sharma Instagram

First Diwali together

The pair looked absolutely ecstatic as they dressed up in traditional Indian attirefor their first Diwali together after declaring their love for each other after declaring their love

Image : Kim Sharma Instagram

