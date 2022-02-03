Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 03, 2022

Kunal Kapoor-Naina Bachchan’s relation

First met

Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan met through Naina's cousin Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's elder daughter

Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram

The couple met in 2012 and struck a connection right away, and they started dating shortly after

Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram

Dating phase

Since they began dating, the Rang De Basanti actor also got close to Naina's family, as he joined the Bachchan clan on several occasions

Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram

Frequent visits

While Kunal Kapoor is a well-known Indian actor, Naina Bachchan works as an investment banker

Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram

Professional lives

Kunal sent Naina a recording, which she mistook for his project until she saw it was a proposal written and performed by Kunal for her

Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram

Beautiful proposal

The pair got engaged in 2014, believing that now was the time to be together for the rest of their lives

Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram

Engagement

On February 9, 2015, the pair tied the knot in a magnificent beach ceremony in the beautiful Seychelles

Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram

Marriage

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, on January 31, 2022 and embraced parenthood for the first time

Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram

Parenthood

