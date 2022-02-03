Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 03, 2022
Kunal Kapoor-Naina Bachchan’s relation
First met
Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan met through Naina's cousin Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's elder daughter
Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram
The couple met in 2012 and struck a connection right away, and they started dating shortly after
Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram
Dating phase
Since they began dating, the Rang De Basanti actor also got close to Naina's family, as he joined the Bachchan clan on several occasions
Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram
Frequent visits
While Kunal Kapoor is a well-known Indian actor, Naina Bachchan works as an investment banker
Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram
Professional lives
Kunal sent Naina a recording, which she mistook for his project until she saw it was a proposal written and performed by Kunal for her
Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram
Beautiful proposal
The pair got engaged in 2014, believing that now was the time to be together for the rest of their lives
Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram
Engagement
On February 9, 2015, the pair tied the knot in a magnificent beach ceremony in the beautiful Seychelles
Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram
Marriage
The couple welcomed their first child, a son, on January 31, 2022 and embraced parenthood for the first time
Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram
Parenthood
