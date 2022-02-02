Entertainment
Top 10 richest celebrities
Shah Rukh Khan
With over 108 movies done in his acting career, the star has amassed an estimated net worth of over USD 770 million. He owns a production company Red Chillies since 2003 which has given several box office hits
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
The legendary superstar began his career in the 70s. With blockbuster movies and television shows, his net worth is estimated to be USD 400 million
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
Salman's net worth is estimated to be over USD 310 million. He rebranded himself from a romantic comedy entertainer to an action hero with movies like Dabangg and Wanted and has been setting new box office records with every movie
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan
Khiladi Kumar is famous for giving several hits in a year and his net worth is estimated to be USD 325 million
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Aamir Khan starrer Dangal released in 2016 and collected USD 340 million at the box office around the globe. His net worth is estimated to be over USD 210 million
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan
The actor, politician, and filmmaker has won several awards and has an estimated net worth of USD 100 million
Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram
Kamal Haasan
The actor owns two lavish properties in Mumbai and his net worth is estimated to be over USD 36 million
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
Apart from movies, Hrithik has several other businesses and projects and his net worth is estimated to be USD 370 million
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
The actor reportedly endorses over 10 brands and his net worth is around USD 45 million
Image: Ranbir Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor
The son of former Indian cricket captain Tiger Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, Saif's net worth is estimated to be over USD 150 million
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
