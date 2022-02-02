Entertainment

Top 10 richest celebrities

Shah Rukh Khan

With over 108 movies done in his acting career, the star has amassed an estimated net worth of over USD 770 million. He owns a production company Red Chillies since 2003 which has given several box office hits

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

The legendary superstar began his career in the 70s. With blockbuster movies and television shows, his net worth is estimated to be USD 400 million

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

Salman's net worth is estimated to be over USD 310 million. He rebranded himself from a romantic comedy entertainer to an action hero with movies like Dabangg and Wanted and has been setting new box office records with every movie

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan

Khiladi Kumar is famous for giving several hits in a year and his net worth is estimated to be USD 325 million

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal released in 2016 and collected USD 340 million at the box office around the globe. His net worth is estimated to be over USD 210 million

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan

The actor, politician, and filmmaker has won several awards and has an estimated net worth of USD 100 million

Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram

Kamal Haasan

The actor owns two lavish properties in Mumbai and his net worth is estimated to be over USD 36 million

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

Apart from movies, Hrithik has several other businesses and projects and his net worth is estimated to be USD 370 million

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

The actor reportedly endorses over 10 brands and his net worth is around USD 45 million

Image: Ranbir Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

The son of former Indian cricket captain Tiger Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, Saif's net worth is estimated to be over USD 150 million

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Saif Ali Khan

