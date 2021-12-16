Lesser known facts about K3G
Only nine years younger
Shah Rukh Khan is only nine years younger than Alok Nath, who plays his father-in-law in the film
(Source- Shah Rukh Khan Instagram)
16 days
It took 16 days for Amitabh Bachchan to record the iconic song Shava Shava
(Source- Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)
Abhishek Bachchan’s cameo
Abhishek Bachchan made a cameo in the film, which was later cut on his request
Source: Abhishek Bachchan instagram
Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan played little Rahul in the film's opening sequence
(Source- Aryan Khan Instagram)
John Abraham
John Abraham was offered the role of Robbie but he turned it down, making his debut two years later
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Following Silsila, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan appeared together in this film for the first time in 20 years
(Source- Abhishek Bachchan Instagram)
Mr & Mrs Bachchan
Waheeda Rahman
Waheeda Rahman was chosen to play Big B's mother in the film, but she dropped out due to an unforeseen circumstance
(Source- Kashvi Rekhy Instagram)
The filming of "You Are My Soniya" prompted the production crew to bring 50 dancers from London to Mumbai
Song shoot
(Source- IMDb)
