Heading 3

Lesser-known facts about late singer KK

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: KK Instagram

Many might not know this, but KK’s real name is Krishnakumar Kunnath

Real name

Image: KK Instagram

For those unaware, KK is an alumnus of Delhi’s Mount St Mary's School

Schooling

Image: KK Instagram

KK began his musical journey by listening to his mother’s Malayali songs which were recorded by his father on a tape recorder

Musical journey

Image: KK Instagram

Apart from singing in Bollywood, he lent his voice to more than 3000 jingles in 11 different languages

Jingles

Image: Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna Instagram

He got married to his childhood sweetheart Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna in 1991. However, to marry her, he took a Sales job since he was unemployed

Love life

Image: Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna Instagram

KK and Jyothy have a son named Nakul and a daughter named Tamara

Kids

Image: KK Instagram

His first album ‘Pal’ came in 1999, while his second album ‘Humsafar’ released in 2008

Albums

Image: Srijit Mukherji Instagram

Despite singing in Bollywood for decades, KK only won one major award in his career for the song Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2019

Awards

Image: KK Instagram

You will be surprised to know that KK never took professional musical training and was not a classically trained singer

Musical training

Image: KK Instagram

He was a die-hard fan of legendary singer Kishore Kumar

Favourite singer

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Actresses launched by Salman Khan

Click Here