Heading 3
Lesser-known facts about late singer KK
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: KK Instagram
Many might not know this, but KK’s real name is Krishnakumar Kunnath
Real name
Image: KK Instagram
For those unaware, KK is an alumnus of Delhi’s Mount St Mary's School
Schooling
Image: KK Instagram
KK began his musical journey by listening to his mother’s Malayali songs which were recorded by his father on a tape recorder
Musical journey
Image: KK Instagram
Apart from singing in Bollywood, he lent his voice to more than 3000 jingles in 11 different languages
Jingles
Image: Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna Instagram
He got married to his childhood sweetheart Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna in 1991. However, to marry her, he took a Sales job since he was unemployed
Love life
Image: Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna Instagram
KK and Jyothy have a son named Nakul and a daughter named Tamara
Kids
Image: KK Instagram
His first album ‘Pal’ came in 1999, while his second album ‘Humsafar’ released in 2008
Albums
Image: Srijit Mukherji Instagram
Despite singing in Bollywood for decades, KK only won one major award in his career for the song Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2019
Awards
Image: KK Instagram
You will be surprised to know that KK never took professional musical training and was not a classically trained singer
Musical training
Image: KK Instagram
He was a die-hard fan of legendary singer Kishore Kumar
Favourite singer
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Actresses launched by Salman Khan