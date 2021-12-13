Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor’s romantic
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
DEC 13, 2021
Little getaway
The couple flew to the Maldives for a quick getaway and their vacation pictures made waves on the internet
Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Cycling
The couple went cycling on a secluded beach in the Maldives. Arjun followed Malaika as she peddled
Video: Malaika Arora Instagram
Like a mermaid
As she swam in the Maldives' deep blue sea, Malaika resembled a true mermaid
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Fitness check in style
The pair made it a point to exercise while on vacation, and they did so in style
Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
On a yacht
The actor posted a picture of himself on a yacht, in the middle of the sea, with the quirky caption, "Tropic like it's hot."
Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Went goofy
The actor enjoyed some ice cream on his vacation and went all goofy with his beau
Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Selfie King
Arjun looked dashing while wearing sunglasses and sporting a sleek moustache
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
The couple went on a romantic dinner date by the beach and it seemed breathtaking
Dinner date
Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
