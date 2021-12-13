Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor’s romantic

Little getaway

The couple flew to the Maldives for a quick getaway and their vacation pictures made waves on the internet

Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Cycling

The couple went cycling on a secluded beach in the Maldives. Arjun followed Malaika as she peddled

Video: Malaika Arora Instagram

Like a mermaid

As she swam in the Maldives' deep blue sea, Malaika resembled a true mermaid

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Fitness check in style

The pair made it a point to exercise while on vacation, and they did so in style

Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

On a yacht

The actor posted a picture of himself on a yacht, in the middle of the sea, with the quirky caption, "Tropic like it's hot."

Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Went goofy

The actor enjoyed some ice cream on his vacation and went all goofy with his beau

Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Selfie King

Arjun looked dashing while wearing sunglasses and sporting a sleek moustache

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

The couple went on a romantic dinner date by the beach and it seemed breathtaking

Dinner date

Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

