FEB 09, 2022

Mouni Roy’s marital
bliss

The newlyweds

Mouni donned a red saree paired with fine jewellery. On the other hand, Suraj wore an off-white kurta-pyjama

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy shared a few photos on social media a day after her wedding celebrations ended, oozing marital bliss and wearing a red Banarasi saree and embracing sindoor

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mrs. Nambiar’s look

She looked simply breathtaking and captioned the pictures, "Morning after"

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The morning after

Mouni radiated sheer grace in the red banarasi saree, and people couldn't stop admiring her pictures. Many celebs showered the comment section with love

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Elegance

After their three-day wedding celebrations, Mouni and Suraj took some time to unwind and Mouni raised the temperature with her looks

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Leisure time

Mouni's close friend, Mandira Bedi, threw a party for the newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Nambiar

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Family like pals

The couple recently flew to snow-capped Kashmir for their honeymoon to experience paradise on Earth

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Honeymoon

Mouni appeared to be having the time of her life in the winter wonderland as she was captured admiring the dreamlike scene

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Winter wonderland

Mouni held her beau while posing for a picture with both of them dressed in cosy outfits and she captioned the photo "SunMoon-ing"

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

"SunMoon-ing"

