AKSHAT SUNDRANI
FEB 09, 2022
Mouni Roy’s marital
bliss
The newlyweds
Mouni donned a red saree paired with fine jewellery. On the other hand, Suraj wore an off-white kurta-pyjama
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy shared a few photos on social media a day after her wedding celebrations ended, oozing marital bliss and wearing a red Banarasi saree and embracing sindoor
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mrs. Nambiar’s look
She looked simply breathtaking and captioned the pictures, "Morning after"
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The morning after
Mouni radiated sheer grace in the red banarasi saree, and people couldn't stop admiring her pictures. Many celebs showered the comment section with love
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Elegance
After their three-day wedding celebrations, Mouni and Suraj took some time to unwind and Mouni raised the temperature with her looks
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Leisure time
Mouni's close friend, Mandira Bedi, threw a party for the newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Nambiar
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Family like pals
The couple recently flew to snow-capped Kashmir for their honeymoon to experience paradise on Earth
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Honeymoon
Mouni appeared to be having the time of her life in the winter wonderland as she was captured admiring the dreamlike scene
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Winter wonderland
Mouni held her beau while posing for a picture with both of them dressed in cosy outfits and she captioned the photo "SunMoon-ing"
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
"SunMoon-ing"
