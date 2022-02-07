Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 07, 2022
Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera’s wedding
Heading 3
The D-day
Actress Karishma Tanna tied the knot with her fiance, businessman Varun Bangera, on Saturday, February 5, in Mumbai
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
For the wedding, the actress donned a pink lehenga with matching jewellery. Varun wore a white sherwani and coordinated his turban with the bride's attire
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
Outfits
The couple was all smiles as they were captured seizing the moment in between the rituals
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
All smiles
Karishma looked like a dream as she exchanged wedding vows with her beau Varun Bangera
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
Like a dream
During the ceremony, the actress got down on her knees to propose to Varun, leaving everyone awestruck
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
Bride’s proposal
The wedding looked like it was straight out of a movie and was nothing short of a celebration of eternal love
Video: Epic Stories Instagram
Right out of a movie
As Varun applied the vermillion, fireworks were lit for them at dusk against the sea and it looked magical
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
Hitched for life
Here is the couple's first picture shortly after their wedding, which they sealed with a kiss
Image: Pinkvilla
Mr. & Mrs. Bangera
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karishma Tanna’s best lehenga looks