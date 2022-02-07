Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 07, 2022

Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera’s wedding

Heading 3

The D-day

Actress Karishma Tanna tied the knot with her fiance, businessman Varun Bangera, on Saturday, February 5, in Mumbai

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

For the wedding, the actress donned a pink lehenga with matching jewellery. Varun wore a white sherwani and coordinated his turban with the bride's attire

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

Outfits

The couple was all smiles as they were captured seizing the moment in between the rituals

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

All smiles

Karishma looked like a dream as she exchanged wedding vows with her beau Varun Bangera

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

Like a dream

During the ceremony, the actress got down on her knees to propose to Varun, leaving everyone awestruck

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

Bride’s proposal

The wedding looked like it was straight out of a movie and was nothing short of a celebration of eternal love

Video: Epic Stories Instagram

Right out of a movie

As Varun applied the vermillion, fireworks were lit for them at dusk against the sea and it looked magical

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

Hitched for life

Here is the couple's first picture shortly after their wedding, which they sealed with a kiss

Image: Pinkvilla

Mr. & Mrs. Bangera

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karishma Tanna’s best lehenga looks

Click Here