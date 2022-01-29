Entertainment

Newsmakers of January 2022

Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s split

On January 17, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their separation after 18 years of marriage

Image: Pinkvilla

The pair announced their split in a social media post and it shattered the hearts of many fans

Image: Aishwaryaa R. Instagram

During a press event for her upcoming web series, the actress allegedly made a statement about her innerwear that included a reference to God. She reportedly had said that God is measuring her innerwear's size and it landed her in trouble

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari’s Bra comment

She referred to her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain as god in her remark, who had previously played mythological roles in several shows. Her remark sparked a widespread uproar on social media

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Jacqueline's relationship with Sukesh Chandrasekhar has made headlines because her name was linked to the Rs 200 crore money-laundering case in which the latter is the main accused

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez’s love bite

The alleged couple's intimate picture soon went viral on social media, with Sukesh kissing Jacqueline, and she was seen flaunting the hickey on her neck

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Prominent television actor Mohit Raina married his ladylove Aditi Sharma in an intimate wedding on January 1, 2022. The actor started off the year in a perfect manner

Image: Mohit Raina Instagram

Mohit Raina’s intimate wedding

Virat Kohli, the former captain of Indian cricket and his wife, Anushka Sharma, welcomed their first child, Vamika, on January 11, 2021

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat & Anushka’s daughter

Since then, the couple has not shared their daughter's picture and has maintained their privacy. After a year of no appearance, Vamika's picture went viral on January 23 when she was snapped with her mum Anushka during a match

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

On January 15, Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter, via surrogacy. The couple took to social media to share the news

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka & Nick Jonas welcomed a baby

The Naagin fame Mouni Roy, tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in a lavish ceremony in Goa on 27 January

Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar’s wedding

