Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 29, 2022
Newsmakers of January 2022
Heading 3
Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s split
On January 17, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their separation after 18 years of marriage
Image: Pinkvilla
The pair announced their split in a social media post and it shattered the hearts of many fans
Image: Aishwaryaa R. Instagram
During a press event for her upcoming web series, the actress allegedly made a statement about her innerwear that included a reference to God. She reportedly had said that God is measuring her innerwear's size and it landed her in trouble
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari’s Bra comment
She referred to her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain as god in her remark, who had previously played mythological roles in several shows. Her remark sparked a widespread uproar on social media
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Jacqueline's relationship with Sukesh Chandrasekhar has made headlines because her name was linked to the Rs 200 crore money-laundering case in which the latter is the main accused
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez’s love bite
The alleged couple's intimate picture soon went viral on social media, with Sukesh kissing Jacqueline, and she was seen flaunting the hickey on her neck
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Prominent television actor Mohit Raina married his ladylove Aditi Sharma in an intimate wedding on January 1, 2022. The actor started off the year in a perfect manner
Image: Mohit Raina Instagram
Mohit Raina’s intimate wedding
Virat Kohli, the former captain of Indian cricket and his wife, Anushka Sharma, welcomed their first child, Vamika, on January 11, 2021
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Virat & Anushka’s daughter
Since then, the couple has not shared their daughter's picture and has maintained their privacy. After a year of no appearance, Vamika's picture went viral on January 23 when she was snapped with her mum Anushka during a match
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
On January 15, Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter, via surrogacy. The couple took to social media to share the news
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka & Nick Jonas welcomed a baby
The Naagin fame Mouni Roy, tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in a lavish ceremony in Goa on 27 January
Image: Priyam Parikh Pictures
Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar’s wedding
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sophie Choudry’s chic beach fashion