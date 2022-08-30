Heading 3

Popular Korean actresses in 2022

Winning hearts and awards, left, right and centre, Kim Tae Ri’s success rate is unmatched

Kim Tae Ri

Making an exceptional mark with ‘The Red Sleeves’, Lee Seyoung is climbing up the popularity ladder

Lee Seyoung

The most loved police officer in town, Han Hyo Joo!

Han Hyo Joo

Returning to claim her office romance queen title, Park Min Young has built a long time fan followin

Park Min Young

Pushing out hits after hits, Kim Sejeong has found the secret formula in the industry

Kim Sejeong

Unique in her style and choice of dramas, Kim Ji Won is a beloved

Kim Ji Won

IU

The talented idol-actor is steadily proving just how one can have the best of both worlds

An old friend in K-dramaland, Kim Yoo Jung has a long career ahead of her

Kim Yoo Jung

Unsurprisingly, Kim So Hyun has carried her charm in adult roles just as well as she did in her younger ones

Kim So Hyun

The BLACKPINK member’s debut was a highly talked about affair in the acting world

Jisoo

