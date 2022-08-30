Heading 3
Popular Korean actresses in 2022
AUGUST 30, 2022
Image: News1
Winning hearts and awards, left, right and centre, Kim Tae Ri’s success rate is unmatched
Kim Tae Ri
Image: News1
Making an exceptional mark with ‘The Red Sleeves’, Lee Seyoung is climbing up the popularity ladder
Lee Seyoung
Image: News1
The most loved police officer in town, Han Hyo Joo!
Han Hyo Joo
Image: News1
Returning to claim her office romance queen title, Park Min Young has built a long time fan followin
Park Min Young
Image: News1
Pushing out hits after hits, Kim Sejeong has found the secret formula in the industry
Kim Sejeong
Image: News1
Unique in her style and choice of dramas, Kim Ji Won is a beloved
Kim Ji Won
Image: News1
IU
The talented idol-actor is steadily proving just how one can have the best of both worlds
Image: News1
An old friend in K-dramaland, Kim Yoo Jung has a long career ahead of her
Kim Yoo Jung
Image: News1
Unsurprisingly, Kim So Hyun has carried her charm in adult roles just as well as she did in her younger ones
Kim So Hyun
Image: News1
The BLACKPINK member’s debut was a highly talked about affair in the acting world
Jisoo
