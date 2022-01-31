Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Jan 31, 2022
Preity Zinta's relationship timeline
Ness Wadia
The Dimple girl of Bollywood dated Ness Wadia for about four years and was frequently seen with him at numerous events
Their relationship was often discussed and rumours of their engagement floated until the couple separated
After Preity ended her relationship with Ness Wadia, rumours circulated that she had begun dating hotelier Vikram Chatwal
Vikram Chatwal
Preity was rumoured to be dating Yuvraj Singh, the former captain of her IPL team, Punjab Kings XI. However, the rumours did not come out to be true
Yuvraj Singh
During the initial days of her career, the actress was said to be dating model Marc Robinson. According to reports, the two were in a live-in relationship before splitting up
Marc Robinson
The separation of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and his wife, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, was linked to the former's close relationship with the actress
Shekhar Kapur
However, the actress dismissed all rumours, describing Suchitra as "unstable" and wishing her a speedy recovery
Preity went on a vacation to Hawaii with Lars Kjeldsen and rumours about their romance began to float. However, the two never showed up together again
Lars kjeldsen
In 2016, the actress tied the knot with American financial analyst Gene Goodenough in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy in November 2021
Gene Goodenough
