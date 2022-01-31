Entertainment

Preity Zinta's relationship timeline

Ness Wadia

The Dimple girl of Bollywood dated Ness Wadia for about four years and was frequently seen with him at numerous events

Their relationship was often discussed and rumours of their engagement floated until the couple separated

After Preity ended her relationship with Ness Wadia, rumours circulated that she had begun dating hotelier Vikram Chatwal

Vikram Chatwal

Preity was rumoured to be dating Yuvraj Singh, the former captain of her IPL team, Punjab Kings XI. However, the rumours did not come out to be true

Yuvraj Singh

During the initial days of her career, the actress was said to be dating model Marc Robinson. According to reports, the two were in a live-in relationship before splitting up

Marc Robinson

The separation of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and his wife, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, was linked to the former's close relationship with the actress

Shekhar Kapur

However, the actress dismissed all rumours, describing Suchitra as "unstable" and wishing her a speedy recovery

Preity went on a vacation to Hawaii with Lars Kjeldsen and rumours about their romance began to float. However, the two never showed up together again

Lars kjeldsen

In 2016, the actress tied the knot with American financial analyst Gene Goodenough in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy in November 2021

Gene Goodenough

